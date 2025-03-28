Andre Agassi shares glimpses of his visit to Vietnam for Pickleball Legends Tour, plays with PPA doubles World No. 1 in front of a full house

Andre Agassi was recently spotted in Hanoi, Vietnam, promoting pickleball as part of the Pickleball Legends Tour. The eight-time Major winner played an exhibition match partnering with PPA Tour doubles World No. 1 Ben Johns, where they were joined by other pickleball pros like Tyson McGuffin and Collin Johns.

Agassi competed on the ATP Tour from 1986 to 2006, achieving various elusive laurels. The highlights of his career include winning eight Major titles, spending 101 weeks as the World No. 1, and completing the Career Golden Slam.

After retirement, Agassi chose to withdraw from the public eye; however, the American recently came back to the limelight thanks to pickleball. The 54-year-old began training his racket skills again before playing the inaugural Pickleball Slam in 2023 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Andre Agassi has since won all three editions of the celebrity exhibition event, once with Andy Roddick and twice with his wife, Steffi Graf. The former World No. 1 has now taken on the duties of promoting the Joola 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour, going by his Instagram stories, where he played the paddle sport in front of a packed crowd in Hanoi, Vietnam, earlier this week.

The 54-year-old was joined by Ben Johns and Tyson McGuffin, who are the top-ranked and sixth-ranked players in doubles and singles on the PPA Tour, respectively. Former World No. 63 Justin Gimelstob was also present in the audience, as seen in the eight-time Major winner's Instagram story.

Via Andre Agassi Instagram stories

The caravan, which consists of Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Ben Johns, Anna Bright, Brooke Buckner, Tyson McGuffin, Collin Johns, and Chao Yi Wang, will also travel to China later this week to expand the pickleball community.

"I'm honest to tennis players about pickleball" - When Andre Agassi admitted that tennis is more 'demanding' than pickleball

Earlier this year, ahead of his Pickleball 3 Slam in February, Andre Agassi said that tennis took more toll on him "physically, emotionally, and mentally" than pickleball. Having said that, he conceded in the same breath that playing the latter sport served him well too.

"I'm honest to tennis players about pickleball and I'm honest to pickleball players about tennis, and tennis, and I will say this with total bias, tennis is the most demanding, most nuanced, hardest, physically, emotionally, mentally, across the board racket sport," Andre Agassi said while promoting Pickleball Slam 3.

"And if you play tennis, I suggest you keep playing, right? But also open yourself up to also playing pickle, because you know there's not many things you can do at this stage in life that you can actually get better at," he added.

Agassi and Graf defeated Roddick and Pickleball Slam debutant Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3 in February, which allowed the couple to take home a cash prize of $1 million.

