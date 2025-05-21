Andre Agassi cherishes his & wife Steffi Graf's loving bond with a trip down memory lane; German drops 2-word reaction

Andre Agassi recently cherished his loving bond with wife Steffi Graf by clubbing two endearing moments shared by the tennis power couple over the years. While one the of the moments was from a time when Agassi had long hair and still wasn't dating Graf, another was more recent, showcasing the evolution of the American and German's relationship.

On the evening of Tuesday, May 20, former ATP No. 1 and eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi took to his Instagram and shared two pictures. The first one was a recent photograph of himself and Graf all smiles with what looked like ice-cream cups in their hands. The second one dated back to the official 1992 Wimbledon Championships ball in the aftermath of Agassi and Graf winning the gentlemen's singles and ladies singles titles respectively.

Savoring their long-lasting relationship through the decades, Andre Agassi captioned the post:

"Now and then ❤️ @stefaniegrafhq"

A few minutes after Agassi shared the post, his wife, former WTA No. 1 and 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf, delivered her reaction in the comments section, writing:

"Time flies❤️"

Steffi Graf's comment (top) on Andre Agassi's Instagram post featuring the couple's evolution dated Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (Source: Instagram/agassi)

Interestingly, when Agassi and Graf appeared together for the Wimbledon ball in 1992 (their first meeting), they still hadn't started dating. The two eventually began seeing each other in 1999 and eventually tied the knot in 2001.

In his autobiography, "Open", Agassi recalled his feelings ahead of his scheduled dance with Graf at the 1992 Wimbledon ball.

"I can't wait... never mind that I don't know how to dance" - Andre Agassi's candid confession on thoughts before Wimbledon 1992 ball

Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi's autobiography, "Open", was published in 2009, eight years after he got married to Steffi Graf. In the book, the eight-time Grand Slam winner revisited his state of mind before heading to the 1992 Wimbledon ball on the back of his and the German's respective successes at the prestigious grasscourt Major that year.

"Now, I can't wait to twirl her across a dance floor, never mind that I don't know how to dance...," Agassi wrote.

Unfortunately for the 1992 Wimbledon gentlemen's singles champion though, the traditional dance was called off that year.

Today, Agassi and Graf are proud parents to two children; 23-year-old son Jaden and 21-year-old daughter Jaz. Earlier this year, the power couple famously teamed up to win Pickleball Slam 3 against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

