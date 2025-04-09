Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff, Boris Becker & tennis world send heartfelt messages to Billie Jean King after her historic Hollywood honor

Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, and several others from the tennis world congratulated Billie Jean King for earning a historic Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. King, 81, was present at the ceremony along with her wife Ilana Kloss and former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova, among others.

Billie Jean King first rose to fame with her work on the court, then went on to transform the sport through her leadership in retirement. For her exceptional achievements, she earned a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The American shared a carousel of images of the ceremony, which she attended with her wife, Sharapova, Magic Johnson, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Billie Jean King captioned it:

"Today, I became the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Sports Entertainment category..."

Many tennis stars commented on the post, sending their heartfelt wishes to King. Coco Gauff wrote:

"Congratulations !!!! well deserved"

Maria Sharapova commented:

"What a special morning!! 🙌"

Kim Clijsters wrote:

"👏👏congratulations, no one deserves to be the first more then you ! 💪🏻❤️"

Andre Agassi shared the post on his Instagram Story and added a congratulatory message.

Andre Agassi's Instagram Story and other tennis stars' comments on Billie Jean King's post (@billiejeanking/IG)

Meanwhile, Boris Becker reshared the post on X and added:

"Congratulations BJK ! You’re an absolute icon for women’s sport !!!"

Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff, and Billie Jean King were at the US Open 2024

Billie Jean King hands Coco Gauff the US Open 2023 trophy - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff, and Billie Jean King recently made an appearance at the 2024 US Open. Gauff and King played a friendly tennis match outside the US Open stadium in front of a horde of fans on a small court. They posed for images as King praised the youngster.

"It's so thrilling to pass the baton," King said (via US Open.com). "Coco is unbelievable, not just with what she does on the court, but off the court."

Agassi also met King during the New York Major, and the pair posed in front of the "Pressure is a privilege" poster.

Gauff, who was the defending champion at the event, could not repeat her heroics as she was ousted in the fourth round by compatriot Emma Navarro. More recently, the 21-year-old American holds a 13-5 record in 2025 and will next feature in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

