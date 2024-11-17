Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach applauds Jannik Sinner's 'tremendous effort' to win ATP Finals 2024 title, praises coach Darren Cahill's impact

Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, was impressed with Jannik Sinner's triumph over Taylor Fritz in the 2024 ATP Finals final. This marked the Italian's eighth title of the season and his first year-end championship.

Sinner faced Fritz in the 2024 ATP Finals final on Sunday, November 17, on the center court at the Palasport Olimpico in Turin, Italy. The World No. 1 came into the match without dropping a set while Fritz's only loss at the event had come at the hands of the Italian.

In the first set, Sinner earned the all-important break at 3-3 and closed out the set 6-4. In the second set, he broke at 2-2 and the pair continued to win their service games with Sinner eventually winning the match 6-4, 6-4.

This was his fourth consecutive win over Fritz including the straight sets win over the American in the 2024 US Open final.

Brad Gilbert, who had recently parted ways with WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff, was impressed with Sinner's flawless performance throughout the event in Turin. He also paid his respects to "buddy" Darren Cahill, Sinner's coach, for an amazing year.

"Tremendous effort from Sin City 🌆 @janniksin 1st player since 1986 @atptour finals to not drop a set. absolutely dominating since Cincinnati, i tip my cap 🧢 to my buddy @darren_cahill what a year 😎👍👌👊💪" Gilbert wrote on X.

With his dominant straight-sets victory, Jannik Sinner became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the ATP Finals without dropping a set throughout the tournament. The triumph also makes him the first player born in the 2000s to claim the prestigious year-end championship.

Having finished as the runner-up in last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, Sinner’s victory this time showcased his growth and resilience on the biggest stages.

"It was a very high-level tournament from my side" - Jannik Sinner satisfied with his triumphant ATP Finals 2024 performance

In Picture: Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals 2024 (Image: Getty)

Following his historic victory at the 2024 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner reflected on the significance of winning his first title on home soil in Italy.

"It’s amazing, it’s my first title in Italy and it means so much to me," said Sinner (via ATP Tour). "It’s something very special. I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent, trying to play my best possible tennis. That was the key."

Sinner expressed pride in his performance, describing it as one of the best of his career.

"It was a very high-level tournament from my side. At times, I couldn't have played better, so I am very happy," he added.

Sinner ended his season ranked as the World No. 1 with a phenomenal 70-6 record. During this period, he won eight titles including two Grand Slams. The 23-year-old, however, is not done, as he will also play at the Davis Cup Finals for reigning champions Italy this week.

