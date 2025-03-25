Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes feelings known on Amanda Anisimova's MTO controversy at Miami Open

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert recently shared his thoughts on Amanda Anisimova's medical time-out during her third-round victory against Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23). The American believes the 23-year-old should've "forfeited" the game in which she took the MTO, as it likely hurt the Russian's momentum.

Ad

Anisimova suffered from a blister on her playing hand towards the end of her clash against the in-form Andreeva on Sunday, which prompted her to take a medical time-out as the latter was serving at 1-3, 40-40 down in the third set. The 17-year-old Russian expressed her displeasure with the timing of her older opponent's time-out, indirectly accusing the 17th seed of gamesmanship to the chair umpire.

Amanda Anisimova ultimately won the match 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and 51 minutes, following which she came up with a brazen response to the World No. 6's accusations. Against that background, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday (March 24) to infer that the medical time-out did give the American an edge against Mirra Andreeva.

Ad

Trending

He was also staunchly against players taking an MTO on their opponent's serve, claiming that the American should've ceded the game if she wanted to have her blister treated.

"Just my 2 cents you should not be allowed to get treatment in the middle of a game especially on opponents serve, if you are to receive treatment there you should forfeit the game then you see trainer, also end of sets serving for match opponent should not be allowed to get injury TO…" Brad Gilbert wrote on X earlier on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, he also questioned whether tennis pros should actually be granted a medical time-out for "retaping blisters" or cramps.

"The biggest frustration on the trainer injury TO is the medical evaluation, that can take way longer then the 3 mins, this rule has to be looked at asap, absolutely no evaluation for retapping and especially for blister or cramps," he wrote in a separate reply in X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amanda Anisimova falls to Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Miami Open

Amanda Anisimova was physically deflated during her Miami Open 4R loss | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova didn't get much rest following her three-set tussle with Mirra Andreeva in Miami on Sunday (March 24), as she took to the court the following day for her Round-of-16 encounter against World No. 60 Emma Raducanu.

The 17th seed had clearly not fully recovered, getting routed 1-6, 3-6 by the Brit in just over an hour. That said, the 23-year-old can take pride in her 2025 WTA Tour season so far. She won the biggest title of her career at the 1000-level event in Doha last month, which allowed her to rise to a new career-high ranking of 17th last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback