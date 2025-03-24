Amanda Anisimova seemingly gives the finger to Mirra Andreeva after Miami Open controversial MTO accusation

Amanda Anisimova gave Mirra Andreeva a subtle middle finger in the aftermath of the American's win over the Russian in the third round of the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. Anisimova's act stemmed from an accusation that Andreeva made against her during the match as the American sought treatment in the middle of a game.

Anisimova and Andreeva's third-round clash at the 2025 Miami Open took place on Sunday, March 23. The latter was the favorite on paper after back-to-back WTA 1000 title triumphs, first in Dubai, and then in Indian Wells. However, Anisimova remarkably came out on top with a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 win, snapping Andreeva's 13-match win streak.

Controversy erupted in the decisive third set when Andreeva was serving at 1-3 down. In the middle of the set's fifth game, Anisimova sought a medical timeout (MTO) to treat a blister on the middle finger of her right hand. An irked Andreeva, believing that Anisimova's MTO was simply a strategy to stop the Russian from getting back into the contest, told the chair umpire:

"We all know why"

After the conclusion of the contest, Amanda Anisimova, via an Instagram post, took swipes at Mirra Andreeva over the latter's accusation. In the post, the American sneakily stuck out the middle finger with the blister visible and captioned the post:

""We all know why" at 3-1 up was a good one coming from the 1-2 first set medical 😂😂🤣"

Anisimova's caption sarcastically referred to Andreeva's physio visits in the first set, during which the Russian teenager experienced breathing problems due to pain in her stomach. The American had spoken up about how the visits disrupted the overall flow of the match as well.

"It broke the rhythm of the match" - Amanda Anisimova on Mirra Andreeva's physio visits in the first set of the pair's Miami Open 3R clash

Amanda Anisimova (Source: Getty)

After the match, Amanda Anisimova reflected on the multiple physio visits of Mirra Andreeva in the first set of their third-round clash at the 2025 Miami Open. According to the American, the repeated interruptions caused the quality of the match to deteriorate, which led to both players making several unforced errors.

"Of course it wasn’t ideal, I think it broke the rhythm of the match a little bit, because we had just started. I was trying to pick up my rhythm after that. I was happy with the way I was able to fight and stay focused," Anisimova said.

Next up for Anisimova in Miami is a fourth-round showdown against a resurgent Emma Raducanu, who notably ousted No. 8 seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

