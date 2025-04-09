Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach reveals unique reason why he's enjoying Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert is following the action at the ongoing 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The iconic coach recently suggested that he is enjoying this year's edition of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament more than previous editions due to a technological reason.

Ad

Gilbert, who coached Agassi to six of his eight Major titles and Gauff to her only Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, April 8. The 63-year-old briefly wrote about electronic line calls, which have been introduced to the Monte-Carlo Masters from this year. According to Gilbert, this has led to accurate calls and done away with umpires' interpretations of ball marks on clay.

"So much better watching MC on clay 🧱 with electronic calls ☎️ on clay, no more umpire interpretation of the mark or completely wrong 😑 mark," Gilbert wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the last few years, electronic line calling has been gradually introduced at numerous tournaments. However, on clay, this hasn't been the case, as authorities chose to stick to the traditional human approach to line calling, which often led to inaccurate decisions from the chair umpire based on incorrect interpretations.

For instance, at the 2024 French Open, where Brad Gilbert was in attendance as Coco Gauff's coach, controversy struck during the American's semifinal against Iga Swiatek.

Ad

Coco Gauff was left in tears after line call fiasco in French Open 2024 SF

Coco Gauff during her 2024 French Open semifinal clash against Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

In the semifinals of the 2024 French Open, Coco Gauff locked horns with Iga Swiatek. Gauff got off to a disastrous start in the match as she lost the first set 2-6. Things took a turn for the worse for the American in the second set after a Swiatek serve was called out. However, bizarrely, the chair umpire overruled the line call and gave the point to Swiatek after Gauff missed her return.

Ad

The 2023 US Open champion was understandably incensed, and in her defense, she said that she had hit her return after the line call was made. The chair umpire though, wouldn't budge, and this left Gauff in tears. The American would go on to lose the second set 4-6 and exit the claycourt Major, while Swiatek would go on to win her fourth French Open title.

Gauff and Gilbert went separate ways following the end of the former's 2024 US Open campaign, where her title defense was unsuccessful. Gauff's most recent outing came at this year's Miami Open. She reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event but was then surprisingly ousted by Magda Linette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi