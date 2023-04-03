Andre Agassi flaunts classic Nike sneakers, Andy Roddick wants them too

Andre Agassi flaunted his classic Nike sneakers, which caught the attention of Andy Roddick. Roddick liked the shoes so much that he urged Agassi and Nike to send him a pair as well.

Roddick and Agassi recently participated together in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam in Hollywood, Florida, taking home a $1 million purse as winners of the exhibition event.

After the event, Agassi took to social media to showcase his red, white, and black Nike sneakers, which were later revealed by Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert to be a 1992 edition pair.

Roddick then expressed just how much he loved the Nike shoes.

"If you don’t send me a pair of these, we are no longer partners," Andy Roddick tweeted.

Roddick and Agassi teamed up at the Pickleball Slam over the weekend, beating the pairing of John McEnroe and Michael Chang 21-15, 21-23, 12-10 in a doubles contest. Earlier in the day, McEnroe recorded a win over Agassi, while Roddick beat Chang in the singles matches.

2003 US Open champion Roddick recently shared his views on pickleball as a sport, opining that it does not have a steep learning curve like tennis. Having said that, Roddick admitted that he enjoys playing pickleball.

"My official amendment is that pickleball is like tennis w not nearly as much learning curve, movement, spin or speed. It’s a blast to play though," Roddick tweeted.

Andre Agassi suggests he is a big fan of pickleball

Andre Agassi during the 2019 Australian Open.

Andre Agassi has said that he will continue playing pickleball for a long time to come after enjoying his experience at the Pickleball Slam. The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion was accompanied by his wife and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Steffi Graf, who cheered him on from the stands during the Pickleball Slam.

"100% guys. I never thought I was gonna say this, but I am playing this as long as I can walk. I can't wait to get back out there. Pickleball is where tennis players go to die," Andre Agassi said when asked if he would continue to play the sport.

Agassi also took a cheeky dig at McEnroe during their match as both players enthralled spectators with their skills as well as with some friendly banter.

"This guy's always been a pain in the a**, you know?" Agassi said of McEnroe.

Graf also took to the court for some time, playing against her husband Agassi.

