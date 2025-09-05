Andre Agassi impresses Naomi Osaka by showing off his iconic sneakers days after earning daughter Jaz's fashion approval at US Open

While waiting for her semifinal clash against Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka gave a shout out to tennis legend Andre Agassi for his fashion sense. She reshared a video where Agassi explains his new signature shoes from Nike.In the video, Agassi is seen sharing throwback hot lava tights from his playing time. Many fans mistook the color for pink, but Agassi set the record straight and explained that it's hot lava.&quot;This is when I wore the denim with the hot lava tights, and the press called them pink, you know. For the record, this is not pink, this is hot lava. And you can tell, that’s what it is, it’s lava,&quot; Agassi said in the video.&quot;It’s not pink it’s hot lava 🌋 🎾&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOsaka reshared the post on her Instagram and dropped a two-word praise for Agassi's fashion sense. She wrote:&quot;Fashion icon.&quot;In the video, Agassi also mentions that these Nike Air Tech sneakers are one of his favorite shoes because they &quot;pissed a lot of people&quot; when he first wore them at the age of 18 at the French Open.Meanwhile, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Naomi Osaka will soon begin her match in hopes of entering the US Open final, where she will face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian defeated Jessica Pegula in three sets to get one step closer to defending her title at the American hard court.Andre Agassi got the sneakers clearance from his daughter JazJust days ago, on Sept. 1, Agassi arrived at the 2025 US Open wearing the aforementioned kicks. He shared that he got it approved by his daughter, Jaz.&quot;Trying on the New Nike Air Tech Challenge. Tag or no tag? Need my daughter's advice. Jaz says tag on. She says they're cool. Jaz approved,&quot; the caption read.That same day, Andre Agassi also informed sneaker enthusiasts that these signature shoes from Nike were dropping today. He wrote:&quot;New @nike Air Tech’s drop today…turns out you wear the tag&quot;Andre Agassi arrived at Flushing Meadows, where he was honored with the Serving Up Dream award, thanks to his philanthropic efforts through the USTA Foundation. He said:&quot;The USTA Foundation and I, we share the same passion for making a difference in people’s lives through education and sports. But as much as I have poured myself into education, it’s given me much more. It’s like when you empty yourself, you actually get filled.&quot;Andre Agassi signed with Nike in 1988, just two years after turning pro. Since then, he has become the face of Nike Tennis. The Nike Air Tech Challenge II in the daring neon “Hot Lava” colorway is arguably one of the best products coming out of this collaboration.