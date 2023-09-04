Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton sealed their spots in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, keeping American dreams alive on the men's side.

The last time three American men reached the US Open quarterfinals was in 2005 — Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Robby Ginepri. In one of the last eight matches, Agassi defeated Blake, who was a wildcard entrant and had stunned Rafael Nadal in the third round.

Agassi next defeated Ginepri in the semifinals before losing to Roger Federer in the final of the 2005 US Open.

This time around, the feat is accomplished by two seasoned players ranked in the Top 10 — Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — along with Ben Shelton, who has rapidly risen to No. 47 since turning pro last year.

At least one spot is guaranteed to a US player in the men's semifinals as Shelton and Tiafoe will clash with each other. Fritz will face a tougher challenge as he will square off against the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, September 5.

Meanwhile, the women's singles side has also kept American flags waving as Coco Gauff sealed a quarterfinal spot by defeating Caroline Wozniacki. Another last-eight spot is guaranteed for a US player as Jessica Pegula will take on Madison Keys in the fourth round on Monday, September 4.

Frances Tiafoe to clash with Ben Shelton in QF of US Open

After creating history as the first two Black American men to reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open since 1968, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will clash with each other for a place in the semifinals.

Tiafoe will come into the match after a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the fourth round. He will be looking to better his last year's semifinal run at the Grand Slam event.

In an on-court interview after his match, Tiafoe exuded confidence as he spoke of his next opponent.

"He is 'Bugs Bunny'. He has got crazy energy, great energy and he is going to come after me and I am going to come after him," Tiafoe said of Shelton. "It is going to be a great battle and we are going to compete really hard. It will be in the big house and I plan to be in the semis."

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton dropped a set on his way to a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win against Tommy Paul in the fourth round. He has already come a long way from his last year's stint at the US Open where he made an opening round exit against Nuno Borges.

This will be the first on-court encounter between Tiafoe and Shelton.