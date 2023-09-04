Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe make history as US Open 2023 becomes first Major since 1968 to feature two Black American men in quarterfinals

With Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe reaching the quarterfinals in New York this year, the 2023 US Open has become the first Grand Slam since 1968 to feature two Black American men in the last-eight stage.

On Sunday, September 3, Shelton took on compatriot Tommy Paul in a fourth-round clash at Flushing Meadows. He overcame his countryman 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 50 minutes to become the youngest American to advance to the quarterfinals since Andy Roddick (then 20 years old) in 2002.

Later in the day, Tiafoe took on Australian Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 16 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The World No. 10 was efficient in his straight-sets wins, wrapping up the contest 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes.

By reaching the fourth round in New York this year, Tiafoe had become the first American since Andre Agassi (2002 to 2005) to reach the fourth round of the season's final Grand Slam for four consecutive years. Last year, the 25-year-old became the first Black American man to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Both Shelton and Tiafoe will be hoping to go all the way at the US Open this year and emulate Roddick, who remains the last American man to win the title in 2003. He is also the last American finalist at the event, having finished as the runner-up to Roger Federer in 2006.

Frances Tiafoe and Christopher Eubanks stress the need for diversity in men's tennis

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 US Open.

Black male players have been a rarity in tennis history, let alone those who have achieved success on the tour. Arthur Ashe remains the only African-American to win a Grand Slam, having won three Majors in his career (1968 US Open, 1970 Australian Open, and 1975 Wimbledon).

Frances Tiafoe recently spoke on the importance of diversity in the sport and stated that he hoped to continue doing well to make a positive impact on people of color.

"[It is] cool [the amount of impact and amount of people coming to see me and want to see me]. Want to see me, want to meet me, it's cool. Some of that is super humbling. Diversity in sport speaks volumes. Obviously it has people tune into the game that usually wouldn't.

"I have to keep winning so they stay interested. Obviously I want to impact a lot of people of color to want to pursue the game of tennis. It's big shoes to fill but a great seat to be in," he expressed.

Similarly, Christopher Eubanks lamented the lack of Black male role models in the sport when he was growing up. He, however, believes that he, along with others, is changing that aspect for future generations.

"It’s tough for a kid to really believe they can be something if they don’t see anyone who looks like them doing it. It’s a tough thing to get a kid to buy into, to say, ‘You can do this,’ but when you look on TV, you don’t see anyone that looks like you doing that. I think on the men’s side, we haven’t had the luxury of having a Black male like Serena [Williams] who just dominated the sport," he said.

"But I think now that there’s a bigger group of us now coming up, little Black boys can turn on the TV and see maybe one of our matches and say, ‘Hey, maybe I want to do that. Maybe I don’t want to play basketball. Maybe I want to give tennis a try,’" he added.

In Frances Tiafoe's quest to emulate Arthur Ashe at the US Open, he will next face Ben Shelton on Tuesday, September 5.