Andre Agassi makes major business move to promote growth of pickleball & padel

Tennis legend Andre Agassi is undertaking a grand transition in sports entertainment, but this one goes far beyond the tennis universe. The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion launched Agassi Sports Entertainment (ASE), a company with the goal of expanding racquet sports coverage—mainly pickleball and padel—worldwide.

Agassi has been involved in non-tennis business for many years, from co-founding Agassi Graf Holdings with his wife Steffi Graf to investments in entertainment and hospitality companies. His latest step, however, is more closely related to his love for racquet sports.

Global Acquisitions Corporation was rebranded to Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. on March 31, 2025, marking the transition to sports entertainment in pickleball and padel. Utilizing the Agassi brand and industry networks, ASE aims to bring the sports to new markets, offer opportunities for youth to play, and increase professional competition.

Agassi confirmed the announcement regarding ASE on April 1, 2025. He was unable to suppress his excitement for the venture, and he emphasized the objective of developing pickleball and padel at every level, ranging from youth clubs and school teams to professional leagues and media coverage.

"Excited to announce Agassi Sports Entertainment. I’ve been very passionate about the growth opportunities in pickleball and padel and this venture will help us bring even more to the sport through youth activities, school teams, and scholarships, to major league action, streaming media, and everything in between. AASP aims to play a leading role in spreading the fun, wellness, social interaction, and business of pickleball around the world," Agassi wrote.

Andre Agassi expresses excitement for expanding pickleball’s global reach

In Picture: Andre Agassi at the ISPO Munich 2024 (Source: Getty)

In the aforementioned post, Andre Agassi shared his growing involvement in pickleball as a champion, investor, and player. He highlighted the sport's benefits to both mind and body, as well as its potential to expand.

"Having been involved with pickleball as an advocate, investor, and player, I've grown to love all the sport has to offer to so many people. As I have become more involved in recent years, I've recognized how much opportunity exists to grow the sport, all while promoting health of body and mind," Andre Agassi said.

"For these reasons and more, I am excited to support the company's name change to take a larger role in growing the business and passion of pickleball and other racquet sports worldwide," he added.

In other news, Andre Agassi described tennis as the "Everest" of racquet sports, but insisted that pickleball connects with a larger constituency.

