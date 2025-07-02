Andre Agassi makes sure fans know his wife Steffi Graf leaves him in the dust when it comes to Wimbledon titles

Andre Agassi hailed his wife Steffi Graf's success at Wimbledon via a post on Instagram. The retired American tennis player shared a post comparing the number of titles he and his wife won at SW19.

Agassi shared a post to mark the start of this year's edition of the prestigious tournament. While the stars of today attempt to take the glory at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Agassi is celebrating the legacy of someone who paved the way for the players of today.

Steffi Graf won the women's singles title at Wimbledon on six occasions - in 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, and 1996. Years before Serena Williams dominated women's tennis, the German was the player to beat at Grand Slam tournaments.

Beyond her impressive Wimbledon record, Graf went on to win a total of 22 Grand Slam tournaments over the course of her career.

Agassi also enjoyed success at Wimbledon, winning the men's singles title in 1992. He captioned his post on Instagram:

"Swipe to see how good I wasn’t (laughing emoji)"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have been married since 2001. The two tennis players have often been seen together at several tennis and pickleball tournaments around the world in recent years. Their daughter Jaz also shared the post on her Instagram stories.

Jaz Agassi celebrates her mother's achievements at Wimbledon Image Source: Instagram

This year's edition of Wimbledon will continue the legacy of all the victories Andre Agassi's wife, Steffi Graf, obtained at the event. The top seeds in women's singles at the start of the tournament were Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, the two players who battled in the French Open final.

Gauff was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon by Dayana Yastremska, leaving Sabalenka as the heavy favorite to lift the women's singles title.

How did Andre Agassi perform at Wimbledon?

US OPEN Pickleball Championships - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi left his mark at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club back when he was active on the ATP Tour. The American tennis legend won the 1992 edition of the tournament, when he beat Goran Ivanišević in a thrilling final. This would turn out to be the only edition of the tournament Agassi would win in his career.

His other results at Wimbledon include one runner-up finish, three semifinal appearances, and two quarterfinal appearances.

Agassi eventually became one of the few players in the history of the sport to win the career Grand Slam. He accomplished the achievement when he emerged victorious in the 1999 edition of the French Open. Agassi overcame Andrei Medvedev in the final.

