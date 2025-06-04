"I'm not that insecure like Steffi Graf" - Andre Agassi teases wife about her trophy collection compared to his

Andre Agassi has jokingly described his wife Steffi Graf as "insecure" for her obsession with collecting tennis trophies. The tennis icons married in 2021 in Las Vegas, bringing together two of the sport's most famous and larger-than-life personalities. They are also among tennis's most successful players - Graf won 22 Major singles titles, and Agassi pocketed eight Grand Slams.

Ad

Steffi Graf was particularly dominant in the women's game. In 1988, at just 19 years of age, she won the Golden Slam (an Olympic gold and all four Majors in the same year), a feat that has never been repeated. She also holds the record for most weeks as World No. 1 (377) and won an incredible 90% of her Grand Slam matches.

Andre Agassi appeared on the podcast Served with Andy Roddick and discussed his wife's preoccupation with picking up trophies. Roddick suggested to Agassi that early in his career, he'd missed out on the chance to win more Majors in Australia by refusing to travel, and Agassi replied (From 24:31):

Ad

Trending

"I only missed ten of them! It's just more, I'm not that insecure. I'm not like my wife, for God's sake, so insecure, she had to win everything multiple times"

Ad

While Graf was competing at the top end of the women's game as a teenager, Agassi was making a name for himself as tennis's bad boy. He sported a mullet and unconventional tennis outfits and openly claimed to dislike tennis.

Andre Agassi won his first Major at 22; Steffi Graf had already won 10 Grand Slams at the same age

U.S.Open Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

Despite taking more time than Graf to reach the heights, Andre Agassi still became one of the men's game's most prolific winners. He also completed a career Grand Slam, and in 1999 won the French Open title to become the first male since Rod Laver to have all four Major titles under his belt.

Ad

When Graf was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2004, Agassi gave an emotional speech, as reported by People.com, in which he paid tribute to the German-born ace:

"As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realize the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colorful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love."

In their respective tennis careers, Graf and Agassi were often contrasting personalities. Graf was known as a cold, calculating on-court killer, while Agassi was seen as a raw, emotional presence on court. Regardless of Graf's enormous trophy haul, both players achieved tennis immortality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi