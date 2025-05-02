Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's family bond grows further as son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine enjoys fun night out with German's niece

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt and the German's niece, Talia, enjoyed a fun night out together. The two shared a mirror selfie, where they could be seen donning stylish outfits.

Ad

Holt is highly active on social media and often keeps updating her fans about whatever she's been up to. She already has a strong bond with the Agassi-Graf family and seems to be developing a strong friendship with Graf's niece and her boyfriend's cousin, Talia.

Holt and Talia recently shared a mirror selfie on their Instagram stories in stunning outfits from a fun night out they enjoyed together.

via Holt and Talia's Instagram stories.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Talia has appeared on Catherina Holt's Instagram story. Recently, the latter had shared another mirror selfie on her Instagram story, which featured both of them smiling during a pilates session.

Ad

Trending

Talia Graf has been a model for many years and boasts over 12k followers on Instagram. During an interview with Fashion Magazine in 2018, the then 19-year-old revealed that her inspiration to become a model came from her mother.

"My mother was a model, and as a child I would always go through her photos and feel so transfixed by her beauty and completely inspired – so I followed in her footsteps, and here I am!"

Ad

On the other hand, Catherine Holt has been dating Jaden Agaasi for over two and a half years now, and the couple never shies away from showing their love for each other on social media. Not only has Holt grown close to Jaden, but the entire Agassi-Graf family and joined them on a family date recently.

Andre Agassi on date night with Steffi Graf, their children, Jaden and Jaz, and their partners Catherine and Parker

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During a recent chat with US Weekly, Andre Agassi happily opened up about the 'triple date' night he enjoyed with his wife Steffi Graf, their children Jaden and Jaz, and their respective partners Catherine and Parker.

Ad

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Andre Agassi said.

He also listed out the reasons why he and Graf enjoyed hanging out with them.

Ad

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

As children, Jaden and Jaz were taken aback by the level of popularity their parents, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, commanded. Agassi, in humorous fashion, once shared details about how the siblings, during their childhood, went through a phase of being unable to understand their parents' popularity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi