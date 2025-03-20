Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden celebrates 'best' 2-and-a-half years of togetherness with girlfriend Catherine

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi celebrated two-and-a-half years of togetherness with his girlfriend Catherine Holt. The tennis legends' son is an aspiring baseball player and he receives complete support from his family and girlfriend for it.

Jaden uploaded an adorable mirror selfie with his girlfriend Catherine on Instagram to celebrate their latest milestone. He captioned the image:

"Best 2 1/2 years of my life"

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's Instagram story (Image: Instagram @jadenagassi)

The couple frequently share admiration for each other on social media expressing their love and support. Recently Jaden also celebrated Catherine's 23rd birthday with a heartfelt post.

The 23-year-old son of the tennis stars made a huge stride in budding baseball career as he was called up for the German national team. His girlfriend Catherine expressed her pride in his achievement.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's drew a heartfelt reaction from girlfriend Catherine upon being called up for German baseball team

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Jaden Agassi, son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, has chosen to be in the sporting world like his parents but has take up a different sport. In an interview with MLB.com, he revealed that he had attempted to play tennis but baseball was his calling.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Agassi told MLB.com in February 2025. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

In February, Jaden was called up for the German national team for World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. He opted to pay for his mother's birth nation instead of playing for his father's nation, the USA. Jaden's girlfriend Catherine shared a post about the young baseball star's call-up on Instagram and wrote:

"So proud of you!"

However, Jaden did not have the greatest debut tournament. Germany won only one of three of their matches in the four-team qualifying event. The 23-year-old pitcher had mixed performances while playing in front of his parents in Tucson. Eventually, Germany played against Brazil in a winner-takes-all qualifying match and lost 4-6.

