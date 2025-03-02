Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden sends sweet message to girlfriend Catherine on her 23rd birthday

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden sent a heartfelt message to his girlfriend Catherine Holt on her 23rd birthday. Agassi Jr. is the firstborn son of the tennis power couple followed by his sister Jaz who was born in 2003.

The tennis royalty have a combined total of 30 Grand Slam titles and are considered two of the greatest ever to grace the sport. Steffi Graf in particular still holds the stellar record of finishing as the World No. 1 for eight consecutive years with 377 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings.

Meanwhile, Jaden and Catherine started dating in 2022 and both of them have often shared glimpses of their happy relationship with fans. Agassi Jr. took to his Instagram stories to share a sweet image of them and penned a heartfelt message for Holt.

"Happy birthday my love ❤️ ❤️ 23 🎈🥳🎉," Jaden wrote.

Screenshot via @jadenagassi on Instagram

After being born into the tennis royalty, Agassi Jr. was destined to take up the sport but was inclined to baseball from a very young age. He then went on to play baseball at the college level for the University of Southern California (USC) followed by a noteworthy performance at the MLB Draft League in 2024 and has made a name for himself.

This year he was picked to pitch for the German National Baseball Team on 15th February 2025.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden to pitch for Germany at the World Baseball Classics qualification

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf with baby Agassi - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden has been picked to pitch for the German side at the World Baseball Classics 2025. He expressed his delight in being able to represent the country that Graf, his mother is from.

He also said that he had visited Germany multiple times with his mother and had also learned to speak the language. In an interview with MLB, after he was picked, he shared his excitement about being able to show off his language skills in a candid conversation.

"I'm so excited. It's been a dream of mine since I was a little boy to compete on an international scale. [I want to] make my mom proud, make Germany proud and do them right," Jaden said.

Agassi Jr. also shared how his mother has played a pivotal role in his baseball career and he hopes to channel the skills he learned from her into his sport. The star kid will be seen in action at the qualifiers of World Baseball Classics donning the black, red and gold colors.

