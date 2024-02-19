Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and girlfriend Catherine Holt enjoy beach getaway

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, recently gave fans a peek into his outing at the beach with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt.

Born into tennis royalty, Jaden's parents were arguably some of the best players to have ever graced the sport.

His mother, Steffi Graf, won 22 Major singles titles during her playing career, ranking third among all-time Grand Slam singles champions. Graf was the first player ever to capture the Golden Slam in the Open Era in 1988 when she won all four Major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. She also holds the unique record of being the only player, male or female, to have won each Grand Slam at least four times.

Andre Agassi, Jaden's father and Graf's significant other, also cemented a legendary status during his time on the tour, winning eight Grand Slam singles titles. Agassi is the only male player in the Open Era to capture the Career Super Slam after he was crowned champion at all four Grand Slams, winning the Olympic gold medal, and winning the year-end championships.

The pair tied the knot in October 2001, becoming one of the most high-profile sporting couples at the time. They welcomed their first child, son Jaden Agassi, on October 26, 2001. Their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, was born a couple of years later, on October 3, 2003.

Despite his links to the tennis fraternity thanks to his parents, Jaden chose a different sporting path. An avid baseball player, he plied his trade for the University of Southern California's baseball team, The Trojans, as a pitcher.

An active social media user, he recently shared images of his visit to the beach with his girlfriend Catherine on social media.

In a two-photo Instagram story originally shared by Holt, the pair were seen enjoying the sun at the beach. Sporting matching black sunglasses, the pair were all smiles in the selfie shared by Holt.

Jaden Agassi and girlfriend Catherine Holt enjoy their time at the beach

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt celebrated one year together last September

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt celebrated one year of togetherness last September

Jaden Agassi and girlfriend Catherine Holt celebrated their one-year anniversary in September last year.

Jaden marked the occasion on Instagram with a picture of them and a caption that read:

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come!"

Holt responded to the post with an "I love you" and echoed his sentiments of having the best year together.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi