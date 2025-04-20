Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine joins German's model niece Talia for pilates session

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt joined Graf's model niece Talia for a pilates session. Holt donned an all-pink ensemble while Talia sported black.

Holt regularly shares the happenings of her life on social media. Most recently, she shared a mirror selfie from her pilates session with Talia. The pair looked in good spirits as they posed for the selfie.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram Story | Instagram @catherinemholtt

Talia, Steffi Graf's niece, has been a model for several years and her mother was also a model. She opened her first runway show at age 19 in 2018. She is well connected with the Agassi family.

Jaden, Andre and Steffi's elder child, has been dating Holt since over two-and-a-half years. The couple regularly shares admiration for each other on social media. Jaden recently celebrated a milestone in the couple's relationship. Meanwhile, Catherine expressed pride in Jaden's success in baseball.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine expressed pride in his German baseball team call-up

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden is pursuing a career in baseball. He attempted to play tennis in his formative years but realized baseball was his calling. In a February interview with MLB.com, Jaden said:

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Agassi told MLB.com over the phone. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

Last year, he had expressed a desire to make Agassi a baseball last name after many years of it dominating the tennis world.

"That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," he told WKBN in June 2024.

23-year-old Jaden made a huge stride towards achieving this goal by earning the call-up for German national baseball team. Sharing the news about it in February on her Instagram Story, Catherine Holt, Jaden's girlfriend, wrote:

"So proud of you!"

Jaden played for Germany in front of his tennis star parents during the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Germany, however, could not qualify as they lost to Brazil in an all-important qualification clash.

