WATCH: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf share the tennis court in new practice session, American cheers on his wife as she shows off her backhand slice

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently graced the tennis court together, offering fans a captivating display of their enduring talent.

While Agassi has reintegrated himself into the tennis world, as evidenced by his appearances at the Australian Open and the Miami Open as well as his commentary role during Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix Slam exhibition, Graf has largely maintained a distance from the sport.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion recently dusted off her racquet and joined her husband on the tennis court. The duo engaged joined forces for a riveting doubles rally and also took turns showing off their singles prowess.

Agassi showcased his backhand skills while Graf displayed her famed backhand slice. The American could be heard encouraging his wife in the background, cheering her on as she showed off her timeless abilities.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion shared a glimpse of their practice session on social media, simply captioning the post with a heart emoji.

"❤️," Andre Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's practice session likely marks the beginning of their preparations for their upcoming exhibition match during the Sports Festival in Romania, scheduled for June 15. The couple is set to be joined by Simona Halep at the star-studded event, the early bird tickets for which sold out within hours.

The anticipation for the exhibition event is unsurprising, given Agassi and Graf's legendary status in the sport, with their combined legacy boasting of the American's eight Grand Slam titles and Graf's 22 Major titles and the coveted Golden Slam.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teamed up for Pickleball Slam 2 showdown against John McEnore and Maria Sharapova

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are no strangers to sharing the court, teaming up for the Pickleball Slam 2 showdown against the formidable duo of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in February.

The duo showed off their exceptional team chemistry in the clash, securing an 11-7, 13-11 win over Sharapova and McEnroe to register a 4-0 sweep and collect the whopping $1 million prize money at the event.

While they delivered a dominant performance, before the event, Agassi had acknowledged the delicate balance involved in teaming up with his wife, joking that while it could enhance their relationship, it could also "ruin it."

"I've been playing a lot. And I've been playing with him on my mind, but I've been playing with my wife too. Which, by the way, can add a great deal to a relationship or ruin it! So you gotta be careful with that," he said on the Pat McAfee show.

