Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi shares why he & wife Steffi Graf 'marvel' at Carlos Alcaraz; Mark Petchey believes Naomi Osaka 'is going to be a danger' in postpartum comeback

Andre Agassi revealed his and wife Steffi Graf's admiration for Carlos Alcaraz's charming personality.

Former tennis pro Mark Petchey predicted that Naomi Osaka will be a force to be reckoned with in her comeback after childbirth. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle announced a sponsorship deal with Wilson.

Also, Ons Jabeur talked about her fitness concerns ahead of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

On that note, here's a brief overview of today's top headlines:

Andre Agassi opens up on his and wife Steffi Graf's appreciation for Carlos Alcaraz

Andre Agassi has shared insights into his and Steffi Graf's admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, complimenting the Spanish player on both his amazing tennis abilities and his appealing character.

Andre Agassi, who presented the prestigious Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for men's singles at the Australian Open this year, expressed his joy at meeting Alcaraz in Melbourne. The American praised the Spaniard's cheerful personality and his radiant smile on The AO Show podcast.

"It was the first time I had a chance to meet him (Carlos Alcaraz) which I was thrilled about. I’ve only sort of been able to appreciate him as a fan, watching him play. Yeah, he’s just so easy to like even from a distance and then meeting him, his spirit is so warm," Andre Agassi said (at 1:25)

"I mean his smile is like, it lights you up so just watching him sort of capture the imagination of the public, I’m guilty as charged, I’m a fan," he added.

Andre Agassi commended the Spaniard for his authentic persona and self-assurance at a young age. The American also said that he and his wife Graf, liked seeing Alcaraz play because of his fierce rivalry and amazing physicality.

"He’s just so authentic, so real, so sort of beyond his years. I mean you shouldn’t be that comfortable in your own skin at 20 years old, I know I wasn’t. But yeah, watching him, doesn’t matter if he’s winning or losing, you can’t tell. You just look at him and he’s like, he’s just all about being the best he can out there, such a competitor and such an incredible athlete," Andre Agassi said.

"We marvel, me and Steff, we love watching him play. We just go, 'Look at this guy go.' You just want to watch him," he added.

Mark Petchey predicts Naomi Osaka's powerful comeback on the tour following maternity leave

Former tennis pro Mark Petchey believes that Naomi Osaka is poised to become a formidable contender on the WTA tour after returning to competitive tennis following a 15-month hiatus.

Osaka faced early-round exits in her first three tournaments of the 2024 season. However, the Japanese exhibited a notable resurgence at the 2024 Qatar Open, reaching the quarterfinals.

Petchey recently spoke on an episode of the Tennis Channel's 'Inside-In Podcast' and stated that the tennis world had underestimated Naomi Osaka too soon.

"I thought people were too quick to get down on Naomi after that loss. I thought people were… I mean they already wrote her down on natural surfaces, probably they were thinking it was the US Open and I was like, ‘No, she looked good, she just didn’t have the time on the ball because Caroline played great'," Petchey said. (at 20:00)

"I’m delighted that she has bounced back quickly to win those matches," he added. "She’s in good shape. I don’t mean that as physical, I mean she’s in good shape hitting the ball, physically, mentally, she looks happy, I think she’s going to be a danger."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle secures sponsorship deal with Wilson

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has secured a partnership agreement with the Chicago-based sporting goods company, Wilson.

Riddle announced the collaboration by sharing a few pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen holding a Wilson racket, dressed in the brand's outfits on the tennis court.

"Your newest Wilson girl!!!" Riddle wrote.

Ons Jabeur opens up about fitness concerns ahead of the 2024 Dubai Championships

Ons Jabeur expressed fitness concerns ahead of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, citing a challenging start to the 2024 season with early exits at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open.

In a recent interview, Jabeur blamed her troubles this season on a persistent knee injury.

"I think it's the worst decision you can take because my heart wants to play and my body is not allowing so much," Jabeur told The National.

Jabeur also discussed how she was getting ready for the next Dubai Tennis Championships.

"I feel like I need to take the right decision and sometimes you have to take decisions where your heart is not agreeing with it. But all I know is that I'm doing my best to be ready for this tournament and be ready to play here and compete in front of amazing fans," she added.

