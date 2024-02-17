Andre Agassi has opened up about his and wife Steffi Graf's admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, praising the Spaniard not only for his impressive tennis skills but also for his charming personality.

Agassi made a return to the Australian Open this year and unveiled the coveted men's singles trophy, the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, ahead of the Major. While in Melbourne, the American also had the opportunity to meet Alcaraz for the first time.

During an appearance on 'The AO Show' podcast, Andre Agassi expressed his delight at meeting Carlos Alcaraz in person, having previously admired him as a fan. The eight-time Grand Slam champion fondly recounted his pleasant interaction with the Spaniard, hailing his warm personality and ability to light up a room with his smile.

"It was the first time I had a chance to meet him (Carlos Alcaraz) which I was thrilled about. I’ve only sort of been able to appreciate him as a fan, watching him play. Yeah, he’s just so easy to like even from a distance and then meeting him, his spirit is so warm. I mean his smile is like, it lights you up so just watching him sort of capture the imagination of the public, I’m guilty as charged, I’m a fan," he said (at 1:25)

Agassi went on to laud the 20-year-old for his "authentic" persona and comfort in his own skin at such a young age. The American also revealed that he and his wife, fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, enjoyed watching Alcaraz play due to his intense competitiveness and remarkable athleticism.

"He’s just so authentic, so real, so sort of beyond his years. I mean you shouldn’t be that comfortable in your own skin at 20 years old, I know I wasn’t. But yeah, watching him, doesn’t matter if he’s winning or losing, you can’t tell. You just look at him and he’s like, he’s just all about being the best he can out there, such a competitor and such an incredible athlete," he said.

"We marvel, me and Steff, we love watching him play. We just go, 'Look at this guy go.' You just want to watch him," he added.

Andre Agassi's appreciation for Carlos Alcaraz comes as no surprise, as he recently named the Spaniard as one of the current players that 'excite' him the most on tour.

Agassi disclosed that he was loving watching the 20-year-old compete due to the infectious energy he brought to the court. Additionally, the American expressed his admiration for Jannik Sinner's stellar ball-striking abilities.

"Just like everyone, I’m loving (Carlos) Alcaraz right now. He brings such an energy. (Jannik) Sinner, I love the way he hits the ball," Agassi said.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing at the Argentina Open as the defending champion and top seed. The Spaniard triumphed over Andrea Vavassori 7-6(1), 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the ATP 250 event.

