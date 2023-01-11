Andre Agassi and Prince Harry: Exploring the unlikely link the American and the Brit share

Andre Agassi and Prince Harry share a very unlikely link that will surprise many a tennis fan -- they both collaborated with the same ghost writer for their respective autobiographies.

Prince Harry's controversial memoir - "Spare" - is out for sale in the United Kingdom and it will also be available in 16 languages and as an audiobook. The book covers numerous incidents in the 38-year-old's life, including his feud with his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry's memoir is written by John Joseph Moehringer, who writes under the pen name JR Moehringer. He is also the same ghost writer who wrote former World No. 1 Andre Agassi's autobiography - "Open: An Autobiography" - which was released in 2009.

Moehringer was born in New York in 1964 and was raised by his mother. He studied at the prestigious Yale University and graduated in 1986. The American has worked as a journalist and writer for a number of reputed newspapers, including The New York Times, Rocky Mountain News and Los Angeles Times.

While working for the latter, Moehringer wrote an article titled "Crossing Over", which won him the Pulitzer Prize in 2000. The article covered a river town in Alabama that was home to several descendants of slaves.

Moehringer wrote a journal titled "The Tender Bar" in 2005, which was adapted into a movie in 2021 directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck.

Prince Harry writes about Moehringer in his book, stating:

"Thanks to my collaborator and friend, confessor and sometime sparring partner, J. R. Moehringer, who spoke to me so often and with such deep conviction about the beauty (and sacred obligation) of Memoir."

There are a few similarities between the memoir covers of Prince Harry and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Prince Harry and Andre Agassi not only have the same ghostwriter for their respective autobiographies, but the covers of both books are also quite similar -- having front-on headshots.

Noted British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to social media to point out the similarities between Prince Harry's autobiography and that of Agassi back in October. The 57-year-old also took a dig at the Duke of Sussex, claiming that while the American had a world-class talent for sport, he had a world-class talent for whining.

"This is hilarious.. Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo. Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining," Morgan's tweet read.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes