Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz goes on scenic date with boyfriend Parker in mom Steffi Graf's homeland

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz appears to have gone to her mother's homeland as her boyfriend Parker Aquino shared scenic photos of their picturesque visit to Heidelberg.
On Tuesday, Jaz shared a stunning view of Heidelberg’s iconic riverside view, complete with centuries-old architecture, and the famous Heidelberg Castle perched above the town. Parker tagged his location, while Jaz captured the scenery from another angle.
Steffi Graf was born in Mannheim, Germany. Her family moved to Brühl when she was just nine years old. Brühl, which is not far away from Heidelberg, is in Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany. Three years later, when she was 12, she joined the Heidelberger Tennis Club (HTC).
The club has made her an honorary member after her legendary tennis career. Eight years ago, when Graf returned to Heidelberg to play a charity golf event, she said:
"Home will always be Germany. But home is where my family is. And that's Las Vegas; most of my family now lives there, including my mother and my brother with his children. But I have so many fond memories of Germany."
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz attended US Open with BF Parker
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter attended the 2025 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her father, Andre Agassi, and her boyfriend, Parker Aquino. She posted photos from her time at Flushing Meadows, donning a sparkling blue outfit.
At the US Open Opening Night Gala, Agassi was honored with the USTA Foundation’s Serving Up Dreams Award because of his philanthropic efforts for society, including the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, Las Vegas' College Preparatory Academy and the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund.
“I needed my reason, and I found it, and I found my team,” Agassi said. “I found something that my name was on, but had nothing to do with me. Something that I was connected to, but much larger than me.
“If all it gave me was my second chance at being present and enjoying tennis for what it was, as opposed to directing so much rage at the sport, that would be enough. I would say thank you. Thank you, education, for giving me that.”
Jaz's boyfriend attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he played both as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop. Parker started his college baseball career with College of Southern Nevada (the Coyotes) before transferring to the University of Nevada. Academically, he has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
