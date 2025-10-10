Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz shares her reaction to American showing off his iconic tennis fashion

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz Elle Agassi recently expressed her admiration towards her father as he visited a few of his iconic outfits. After leading Team World to victory at the Laver Cup, Agassi reminisced about his iconic fashion sense from his playing days by sharing on-court and off-court looks.The carousel of pictures highlighted his distinctive sporting, on-court, and off-court outfits, featuring long hair, headbands, bandanas, earrings, and chains. The series included his rebellious ensemble of denim shorts at the 1988 US Open. The former world No. 1 entered into the neon era from 1990 to 1992, where he donned pieces with geometric and futuristic prints.In 1995, the former American tennis player shaved off his hair but still embraced his distinct identity with bandanas and customized footwear. The tennis legend reflected on his special moments while sharing them with his fans on Instagram and wrote:&quot;Taking a stroll down amnesia lane 🫣 (face with peeking eye emoticon) #throwbackthursday.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMesmerized by her father' s iconic style Jaz commented on the post, writing:&quot;Majestic&quot;Screenshot of Agassi's Instagram's post comment section.Jaz Elle Agassi was born on October 3, 2003. Unlike her father, who made his lasting mark in the tennis world, Jaz has found her passion in dance.Andre Agassi opened up on his experience at the 2025 Laver Cup Andre Agassi, captain of Team World for the Laver Cup in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Andre Agassi opened up about his experience while leading a team at the Laver Cup for the first time at the 2025 edition. He stated that although he was uncertain about his decision, his competitive spirit helped him get through.“I think what I’ve learned is that, leading up to this event, I was asked what do I expect from myself? How am I going to be? I’m like, I have no idea. I barely know how I’m going to be every day in my own life, let alone something I haven’t done before.&quot;“But one thing I can absolutely tell you is I have a bottled-up competitiveness and channel that I used to just keep inside and direct at one person, and now I have Ferraris and machines like this on the court and, you know, I have to do something.&quot; (thetennisgazette.com)Andre Agassi's Team World, which included Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka, outdid Team Europe in San Francisco.