Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert shared his thoughts on the Feds meeting President Trump this week, with a possible discussion on lowering interest rates. This was the first time the Federal Reserve gathered at the White House to meet the President after the commencement of his second term.

Gilbert took to X to make a light-hearted comment on this matter. He made a hilarious pun on his post referring to the 'real Fed' as the tennis legend, Roger Federer.

"Fed meets for the first time since Trump's term started. Here's what to expect @CNBC hmm that should be interesting lower rates drastically or i will higher the real Fed ⁦@rogerfederer," he wrote.

The Feds have cut interest rates in each of their last three meetings, and Americans expect a more drastic change this time, owing to the President's commitment on the matter. The rate result will be out on Wednesday, 29 January 2025 at 2 pm ET.

As the Federal Reserve comes to a conclusion on this matter, the real fed, Roger Federer too, hopes to up his "rate" as his historic racquet goes up in auction.

Roger Federer's 2004 Wimbledon racquet is set to be auctioned off

Roger Federer after defending his title at the Wimbledon 2004 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer's historic 2004 Wimbledon final against Andy Roddick is embedded as a highlight reel in the minds of almost all tennis fans across the globe. Prestige Memorabilia, a well-known tennis auctioneer and source of tennis memorabilia, has now given an opportunity to all those fans, to have a tangible piece of this memory for themselves.

Already at a bid of $17,716 (as of January 28, 2025) the Red Wilson racquet is expected to be sold at over $100,000. This racquet is memorable to Federer as well, as it was the one that helped him get his maiden title defended at the 2004 Wimbledon.

He later gifted it to friends Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief at Vogue, and her daughter Bee Shaffer. A close look at the racquet will reveal Federer's signature along with the line "to Anna + Bee."

The auction, which will be on till February 9, 2025, also displays 16 other notable items like a signed shirt from Federer’s match against Rafael Nadal held in Africa in 2020, the “Mario” shoes that Nadal wore during the 2020 French Open, and Andy Roddick’s shirt that he wore in the 2004 Davis Cup final.

