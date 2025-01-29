Nick Kyrgios responds when asked to describe Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal in 1 word each

Nick Kyrgios joined Nelson Parker and Reza Tompsett of Get Set Tennis in a word association game on Tuesday, January 28, and described several tennis legends in one word. The interviewers caught hold of Kyrgios being his usual humourous self, as he gave some hilarious answers while at play.

He was asked to sum up these well-known tennis stars in a single word, however, he did spare a few more to elaborate on his answers.

Interviewer: "Novak Djokovic"

Nick: "GOAT, bahhh (impersonating a goat, cackles)"

The Australian described Roger Federer as "pretty", and elaborated:

"Pretty," Kyrgios said. "Like pretty to watch. Probably the most natural player to watch."

Interviewer: "Rafael Nadal"

Nick: "Competitiveness."

Interviewer: "Serena Williams"

Nick: "Champion."

The 29-year-old is known for his off-court takes and overall jovial nature. While he is yet to clinch a Major, the Australian had his moment of glory when he reached the 2022 Wimbledon finals. Despite losing the Major to Djokovic, that match marked the beginning of a camaraderie between the two, who had previously voiced their criticisms of each other.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic's transition from foes to friends

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Brisbane International - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic recently paired up for the men's doubles event at the 2025 Brisbane International held earlier this year. While the duo was unable to clinch the title, they put up a great show for the fans.

However, it wasn't always this way, as prior to the 2022 Wimbledon finals, the two made their dislike for each other known. In 2021, Kyrgios slammed the Serb for his suggestions to the Australian Open organizers amid COVID restrictions. This was followed by Djokovic admitting he had no respect for the former World No. 13 off the court.

However, their dynamic took a heart-warming turn after Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final, as they gradually developed a "bromance" and gained respect for one another.

Kyrgios also came out in support of the 24-time Grand Slam winner after he retired in the 2025 Australian Open semifinals. The Australian commended John Millman on criticizing the crowd booing after Djokovic withdrew midway from his SF clash against Alexander Zverev.

"This is what reporting looks like," Kyrgios wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios made a return to the courts after an 18-month absence due to injury. However, he lost both the singles matches he participated in at the Brisbane International and the 2025 Australian Open.

