Andre Agassi's iconic jorts outfit get 'hot or not' verdict from Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev & others

Andre Agassi proved he is a legend of the sport when he won eight Grand Slam titles over the course of his career. While the American might've been very successful on the court, perhaps his sense of style left much to be desired, according to several current ATP stars. A new video by ATP Halle on Instagram shows a few talented players from the circuit giving a verdict on one of Agassi's many outfits, which he donned on the court.

The players who appear in the video include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev. All of these athletes had to give their verdict on whether Andre Agassi's jean shorts outfit was 'hot or not'. The video reflected friendly banter from the players who understand that Agassi paved the way for what professional tennis looks like in the modern era.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was impressed at how Andre Agassi was capable of playing in the heat while wearing both jean shorts and chains. He noted that Agassi wore the outfit with style.

"I don't know how he played a match with all these chains...that's crazy hot, I mean, yeah, hot," said Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alexander Zverev was more than happy to comment on Andre Agassi's iconic outfit, constantly praising the choices the American made for what he wore on the court. The German focused on the fun nature of what Agassi wore back in the day.

One of the best fits. I think everybody still remembers it, thirty years later. It has to be hot," Alexander Zverev said.

Medvedev also showered praise on Agassi and his sense of style.

Definitely hot. I was too young, so I didn't see it on TV, but Andre is an icon of style......it was just one of the best ever," said Medvedev.

How have Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev performed in 2025 so far?

Tennis: ATP Tour - Halle/Westphalia... - Source: Getty

It's been a topsy-turvy 2025 for Felix Auger-Aliassime. The young Canadian has shown tremendous strength while competing in ATP 500 tournaments, reaching the finals in Dubai and semifinals in both Doha and Hamburg. Auger-Aliassime is still looking to reach a Grand Slam third round this year.

With Wimbledon right around the corner, could this be the Canadian's big break? Just like Andre Agassi did before him, Felix Auger-Aliassime will be competing against some of the best players in the world at Wimbledon.

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev continues to improve every time he steps onto the court. The German player is still hungry for his first Grand Slam title. Zverev has reached the finals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open. Will this year's edition of Wimbledon finally allow Zverev to cement his name on the tennis circuit? The German player has a couple of weeks to be at the top of his game. He was recently beaten by Medvedev in the semis at the Terra Wortmann Open. He has a 35-12 win/loss record in the ongoing year, with his only successful title run coming at the BMW Open.

