Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children, Jaden and Jaz, recently voiced their support as their father shared a glimpse into his training for Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi and Andy Roddick emerged victorious over John McEnroe and Michael Chang in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam in April. Due to the event's great success, a second edition of the Slam is set to take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

While Agassi and McEnroe make their return for Pickleball Slam 2, they will be joined by fellow tennis legends Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova. Agassi and Graf will join forces against McEnroe and Sharapova for a $1 million purse.

With just five months remaining for the blockbuster showdown, Andre Agassi has begun his preparations for the event. The American took to social media and offered fans a peek into his practice session.

"FEBRUARY 2024 🍿 🏆," Andre Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Agassi's son, Jaden, and daughter, Jaz, eagerly expressed their excitement for their father's participation in the event.

"Fire me up AA!" Jaden commented.

"No one's ready!" Jaz posted.

Jaden and Jaz Agassi's comments

"You better bring your A-game" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf issue warning to John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf fired off a warning to John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi expressed his excitement for the second edition of the event and took a jab at McEnroe, having defeated him in the inaugural edition. He playfully cautioned Sharapova that McEnroe had blamed his partner for his defeat in April.

"Maria we had a blast last year, sorry you missed it. You would have saw me take John McEnroe and just drag him to the bitter end, reach in and rip his heart out. And the fun part was he blamed his partner the entire time. So you better bring your A-game," he said.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also joked that just as McEnroe had recruited one of tennis' "most beloved legends" in Sharapova, he had done the same by choosing his wife, Graf.

"And Johnny Mac, I see what you've done. You've recruited one of the game's most beloved legends. You think that's gonna help you? It ain't going to help you because I've been doing some recruiting of my own, and I want to introduce you to my partner Steffi Graf," the American said.

Steffi Graf also expressed her enthusiasm for the event before advising Sharapova and McEnroe to be at their best since she and Agassi had been working very hard.

"Hey guys, super excited. Hey Maria, hi John. Really looking forward to see you guys. We're getting ready. we're working hard, so you've got to bring your A-game like Andre said. Last year was such a blast, I can only imagine we're gonna have a great, great time. So, really looking forward to seeing you down at the Hardrock," Graf said.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi