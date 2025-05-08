Andre Agassi's son Jaden drops adorable 3-word reaction to girlfriend Catherine's mirror selfie 

Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis legends Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, shared his response to a series of images posted by his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on Instagram. Jaden, 23, is the couple's oldest child and is two years older than his sister Jaz Elle Agassi.

While Jaz is a dancer, Jaden has followed his famous parents into competitive sport. He made his international baseball debut in March in Tucson, Arizona, participating in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Although Jaden was born there in Las Vegas, he represented Germany at the qualifiers in honor of Steffi Graf, his German-born mum.

Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt have been a couple since 2022. Holt posted a series of glamorous images on her Instagram page, captioning them with a simple message:

"Camera roll clean out"

After seeing his girlfriend's Instagram photodump, Jaden immediately responded with a heartfelt comment:

"I love you"

Cat Holt IG Post | Source: Cat Holt Instagram/@catherinemholtt

Jaden Agassi decided to play baseball rather than tennis despite his legendary parents. He was a pitcher in high school and continued his development at the University of Southern California from 2021 to 2023.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden is trying to make a name for himself as a baseball player

Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Jadon Agassi's German citizenship originates from his mum, Steffi Graf. The 22-time Major champion was a dominant force in women's tennis in the 1980s and 1990s. She married Andre Agassi in October 2001 and moved to Las Vegas. She represented West Germany when she won Olympic gold in 1988. The Steffi Graf Youth Tennis Center in Leipzig is dedicated to her.

Jaden turned to Germany to progress his baseball career after failing to be picked up in the MLB draft in 2023 or 2024. Germany is one of four nations, alongside Brazil, Colombia, and the People's Republic of China, that competed in Tucson. He played for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League in 2024.

Jaden remains serious about his baseball career, and told WKBN in 2024 that both his parents were doing their best to help him succeed:

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, the goal is to try to make it a baseball one too. They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely."

Andre Agassi won eight Major singles titles between 1992 and 2003. He and Graf are two of only six players in the Open era to win a Golden Slam: an Olympic gold and all four Grand Slam titles in the same year.

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

