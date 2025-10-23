Andre Agassi shares rare glimpse of his life with wife Steffi Graf as he pens heartfelt anniversary wish for his 'unicorn’

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. Making the most of the occasion, the American shared a rare glimpse of the couple's life together with fans, while penning a heartfelt wish for his wife.Agassi and Graf are one of the best known couples of the sporting world. The duo first met in 1992 after they both won the Wimbledon Championship, but only began dating in 1999. The two tennis stars got married in October, 2001 and welcomed their son, Jaden, later that same month. In October 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Jaz.Over the years, both Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have stayed away from the spotlight. However, the American recently gave fans a small glimpse into the duo’s life together. Taking to Instagram for their wedding anniversary, Agassi shared a snap of the couple posing together and wrote,“24 years with this wonderful woman ❤️ Happy anniversary Steffi, you are my unicorn.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Andre Agassi spoke about Steffi Graf being ‘stronger’ than himGraff and Agassi at the Sphere Opening Night (Image Source: Getty)Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were both dominant forces on the tennis courts during their careers. Agassi’s time playing saw him win eight Grand Slam championships, making him one of the most successful American men's singles players. Meanwhile, Graf's career saw her win 22 Grand Slam titles, making her one of the most successful players of all-time.Graf called time on her career in 1999, and Agassi hung up his racket in 2006. More than a decade after his retirement, the American revealed in an interview with the Guardian if he missed the ‘intensity’ of tennis, saying,“I miss that the least. That was always the tough part for me. I enjoyed the work that went into making yourself the best you can be but I hated what the scoreboard doesn’t say. It just tells you if you won or lost. But the biggest issue for most athletes is you spend a third of your life not preparing for the next two-thirds. One day your entire way of life comes to an end. It’s a kind of death. You just have to go through it and figure it out.”He went on to add that Graf was ‘stronger' than him in the way she dealt with this, saying,“In her own quiet way Steffi feels stronger than me. She’s pretty linear in how she lives. I probably do a little more reminiscing than she does – which says a lot.”After stepping away from tennis, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf now live in Nevada, Las Vegas. While the couple enjoy a quiet life away from the spotlight, they share occasional glimpses of their life with fans, with Agassi most recently announcing that the couple had bought a dog as the latest addition to their family.