Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf honor their moms with adorable throwback snaps on Mother's Day

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf celebrated Mother’s Day with adorable throwback images. While Agassi shared a poster of a milk advertisement with his mother, Graf posted a picture of her kissing her mother on the cheek.

Ad

Agassi and Graf are among the most successful tennis couples. The former clinched eight Grand Slam titles, including four Australian Open titles. He is one of the few men’s players to achieve a Career Golden Slam and also won an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.

Graf has an even better record with 22 Grand Slam titles and is the only player in the history of the sport to have won every Grand Slam singles crown at least four times. She was ranked the world’s best woman player for 377 weeks and was the first to achieve a Golden Slam when she won all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal in 1988.

Ad

Trending

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Agassi and Graf rolled back the clock as they shared heartwarming pictures from the past. Agassi shared an image of a milk advertisement he had done with his mother, Elizabeth, in 2002.

Ad

Graf posted a picture of her sharing a lovely moment with her mother, Heidi.

Screengrab of Steffi Graf's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @stefaniegrafhq

Andre Agassi and Graf have been married since 2001 and have two children - a son named Jaden and a daughter named Jaz. Despite their parents being tennis legends, the children have chosen different career paths - Jaden is a professional baseball pitcher who plays in the MLB Draft League, and Jaz enjoys dancing and horseback riding.

Ad

Andre Agassi reveals if he prefers playing pickleball with or against wife Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf often team up to play Pickleball tournaments. Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have transitioned into professional pickleball players since drawing the curtain on their stellar tennis careers. The power couple is among the most prominent faces of the pickleball craze in the USA and often team up to play tournaments.

Ad

Agassi was asked if he liked to play alongside or against Graf, and he replied:

"She's a gamer. If anything's important to her, then it's go time, she pulls it off. Me, I'm like, it's just - relax a little bit - so she's the real deal. We're having fun doing it together. We have to play on the same side. Not really against, unless the match up was (such) - so, you know, her level goes down when she plays against me," Andre Agassi said on the Bad Calls Pickleball Podcast.

Ad

He continued:

"And I'm like, I mean, she goes down, and I feel bad, it's like that bad, what do you call that when you enable somebody, spiral down as a couple, but we just start playing worse, but when we're together it's, like good."

Agassi and Graf are considered among the best players on the pickleball circuit, and they recently partnered for the Pickleball Slam 3, where they beat Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi