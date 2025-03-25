  • home icon
  Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz cheers on UNLV men's tennis team as they secure crucial victory over Wichita State

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz cheers on UNLV men's tennis team as they secure crucial victory over Wichita State

By S Shahi
Modified Mar 25, 2025 04:37 GMT
Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, Jaz Agassi
Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, Jaz Agassi (Inset) [Image source: Getty; @jazagassi's Instagram story mentions]

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, once again showed her strong support for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) men's tennis team. As the Rebels fought tooth and nail to claim a 4-2 victory against Wichita State on March 24, 2025, she accompanied them on the sidelines, rooting for them throughout.

While Jaz established herself in dance, fashion, and fitness, her passion for tennis never wavered. With the sport's two all-time greats as her parents, she still connects with the sport in her own way.

As her older brother, Jaden, embarks upon the path to a professional baseball career, Jaz is quite rightly actively involved with the sport, regularly attending UNLV games.

After the Rebels' hard-fought win, Jaz posted a preview of the post-game party on Instagram. She posted a short clip of the moment the team huddled together in excitement after they won. She captioned the video with one letter:

"W[Win]."
Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf&#039;s daughter Jaz&#039;s Instagram stories (@jazagassi)
Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram stories (@jazagassi)

The Rebels have experienced a rollercoaster start to the season, beginning on a high note with dominant 6-1 wins over Creighton University and UC Riverside. They followed up with a close 4-3 victory against Weber State and a 4-2 triumph over New Mexico State. However, they faced challenges along the way, suffering a 1-4 defeat to USC and a narrow 3-4 loss to Idaho State.

A difficult stretch against Santa Clara, Pacific, Grand Canyon, and Utah tested their resilience, but they managed to turn things around with a well-earned 4-2 win over Wichita State.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf reflected on their choice to keep Jaden and Jaz away from tennis

In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)
In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf did not guide their children, Jaden and Jaz, into the sport of tennis. In an interview with Fox Sports in 2011, Agassi termed the sport "weird" and "lonely" and commented that it's very rare for second-generation sportsmen to make it.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Andre Agassi said. "It's lonely ... no one to talk to, no one to pass the ball to."

Steffi Graf noted that while Jaz was in tennis for some time, Jaden experimented with many sports before settling on baseball.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

