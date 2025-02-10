Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly cheers on Dusan Rsovac as she makes rare public appearance to witness UNLV's tennis win

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz cheered passionately as UNLV’s men's tennis player, Dusan Rsovac, clinched a crucial victory against Northern Arizona University (NAU). With her unwavering support from the sidelines, Jaz witnessed Rsovac's decisive performance that sealed the Rebels' comeback win, earning him the title of Rebel of the Match.

Despite her ventures into diverse fields such as dance, fashion, and fitness training, Jaz remains connected to the tennis world, often seen at UNLV matches, cheering on the men's team. Her older brother, Jaden, is also making strides in the sports world, aspiring to become a professional baseball player.

UNLV’s men's tennis team has had an impressive season so far. They started the season with a 6-1 victory over Creighton University and continued their dominance with another 6-1 win against UC Riverside.

The Rebels showcased their resilience with a hard-fought 4-3 triumph over Weber State and a 4-2 victory against New Mexico State. However, their winning streak was interrupted by USC with a 1-4 loss, followed by another setback against Idaho State with a close 3-4 defeat.

Determined to bounce back, the Rebels faced Northern Arizona University in their latest matchup. In a thrilling contest, Dusan Rsovac emerged as the hero, winning both his doubles match and the decisive singles match, securing a 4-3 victory for UNLV. Jaz Agassi's excitement was palpable as she watched Rsovac deliver the final blow.

Jaz shared the exhilarating moment with her followers by posting a clip on her Instagram story. The clip captured the joyous scene of Rsovac's teammate running towards him for a group hug after the triumphant win.

"@dusanrsovac For the W," Jaz Agassi wrote.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram story/@jazagassi

When Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spoke about not encouraging Jaden and Jaz to pursue tennis

In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf intentionally decided not to push their children, Jaden and Jaz, toward a career in tennis. In a 2011 Fox Sports interview, Agassi described the sport as "weird" and "lonely," noting how rare it is for second-generation players to succeed.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Andre Agassi said. "It's lonely ... no one to talk to, no one to pass the ball to."

Steffi Graf noted that while Jaz briefly played tennis, Jaden explored various sports before settling on baseball.

