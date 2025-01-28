Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 3-word reaction to UNLV's men's tennis team's incredible undefeated streak

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has shared her excitement over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) men's tennis team's flawless start to the new season. The 21-year-old has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Rebels, cheering them on since their dominant win to kick off the year.

Although Jaz chose not to follow her legendary parents into professional tennis, she has often shown an interest in the sport. She recently displayed her support for Emma Navarro during the 2025 Australian Open and has been following the Rebels' progress in the new season.

The 21-year-old was delighted to witness UNLV's men's tennis team make a dominant start to the season with a 6-1 win over Creighton University. Jaz also excitedly cheered them on before they clashed with UC Riverside, with the Rebels claiming a commanding 6-1 victory.

Trending

The Rebels kept their momentum going with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Weber State and wrapped up their flawless opening week by beating New Mexico State 4-2, extending their impressive undefeated streak.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly celebrated the Rebels' perfect 4-0 start to the season.

"4-0 to start???" she posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

"We only have our children's trophies, Jaden from baseball and Jaz from hip-hop dancing" - Steffi Graf on her and Andre Agassi's tennis trophies

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

While Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz opted not to pursue a tennis career, she has collected numerous trophies in hip-hop dancing that her parents showcase with pride.

In a 2021 interview with Gala, the German revealed that none of her and Agassi's trophies were on display in their house. Instead, the space was reserved for their son Jaden's baseball trophies and Jaz's hip-hop hardware.

"You won't find a single one in our house - neither mine nor Andre's. We only have our children's trophies. Jaden from baseball and Jaz from hip-hop dancing," Graf said.

Graf also spoke about her hopes for her children, emphasizing that she wanted Jaden and Jaz to grow into respectful and empathetic people while also enjoying their lives.

"I hope that they develop good self-confidence, respect and empathy for others. It is important to me that they have a good feeling for themselves and their fellow human beings and also simply have fun in life," she added.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi has disclosed that Jaden and Jaz have developed a "healthy balance" with his and Steffi Graf's fame, sharing that they realized that celebrity status wasn't everything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi