Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 1-word reaction to American legend's exciting Pickleball announcement

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, reacted positively to the tennis legend making a comeback on the court with Pickleball. The former tennis star announced that he will be seen in action at the 2025 US Open Pickleball Championship, to be held in Naples, Florida on the 30th of April, 2025.

Father to his two children - Jaz and Jaden, the American rest his racquet in 2003, with a stellar 60 ATP singles titles among which 8 of them were Grand Slams. He shared a video on his social media on 22nd April, 2025 to announce that he will be debuting with the championship alongside Anna Leigh Waters for the mixed doubles event in pickleball.

To this, his daughter Jaz, showed her excitement to see the sporting icon back on the court.

"Legendary," she commented under the post on Instagram.

Screenshot via @andreagassi and @jazagassi on Instagram

Just like many other tennis stars, the tennis power couple - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have also taken up pickleball as one of their go to pasttime activities. They also appeared on the Pickleball Slam 3 against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard, even managing to win the contest against them.

He also called pickleball to be one of his favourite pastimes in his retired life.

Andre Agassi on the how Pickleball has helped him and wife Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3- Source: Getty

In an episode of Bad Calls - Pickleball Podcast, Andre Agassi spoke on how playing Pickleball has helped him and his wife, Steffi Graf, to socialize and worked as a great past time activity for them during their retired life.

"This might say more about me than I care to admit, but me and Steff actually make friends. You know how hard it is to make friends. I'm 55 years old. I mean, it's sad but true. It's hard, right? The older you get, the less people in your life, right? But pickle(ball) has actually turned that on its head. It's like we have people we just enjoy being with. Pickleball court, running into them at dinner somewhere, going out," Andre Agassi said.

He further highlighted the positive impact of the sport and how it helps build a sense of community.

"I think the proximity that you have with each other creates a powerful platform to test yourself in such a personal way, but you don't feel alone in it. Like you feel connected a lot more to the people you're playing against than you would ever necessarily feel, maybe on a bigger court, right?" he added.

The duo have played a key role in popularising the sport in America.

