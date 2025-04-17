Andre Agassi reveals how he & wife Steffi Graf keep their lives exciting

Andre Agassi recently opened up about how he and his wife Steffi Graf had found a new activity, which was bringing excitement to their lives. This aforementioned activity is a sport that the American tennis legend seemed to have taken a huge liking to.

During his appearance on the latest episode of the Bad Calls - Pickleball Podcast, Agassi got candid about the positive impact of pickleball on his and Graf's lives by helping them find a new community. The American admitted that it was hard to make new friends at his age and was thankful to pickleball for bringing a shift in that narrative.

"This might say more about me than I care to admit, but me and Steff actually make friends. You know how hard it is to make friends. I'm 55 years old. I mean, it's sad but true. It's hard, right? The older you get, the less people in your life, right? But pickle(ball) has actually turned that on its head. It's like we have people we just enjoy being with. Pickleball court, running into them at dinner somewhere, going out," Andre Agassi said.

He then explained why he felt pickleball was managing to create this special bond among people. It is worth noting that the tennis power couple has displayed their pickleball prowess during the Pickleball Slam and other events.

"I think the proximity that you have with each other creates a powerful platform to test yourself in such a personal way, but you don't feel alone in it. Like you feel connected a lot more to the people you're playing against than you would ever necessarily feel, maybe on a bigger court, right?"

During the podcast, Agassi also revealed whether he and Graf preferred to play on the same team or not.

"If anything's important to her, then it's go time, she pulls it off" - Andre Agassi reveals whether he and Steffi Graf prefer playing on the same team or not

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

During the podcast, Andre Agassi also revealed he and Steffi Graf preferred playing on the same team because they had 'fun' pairing up. He also revealed that Graf's level would go down whenever she played against him, which made the eight-time Major champion feel 'bad'. Interestingly, Graf had also recently talked about playing on the same team as her husband.

"She's a gamer. If anything's important to her, then it's go time, she pulls it off. Me, I'm like, it's just - relax a little bit - so she's the real deal. We're having fun doing it together. We have to play on the same side. Not really against, unless the match up was (such) - so, you know, her level goes down when she plays against me."

And I'm like, I mean, she goes down, and I feel bad, it's like that bad, what do you call that when you enable somebody, spiral down as a couple, but we just start playing worse, but when we're together it's, like good." [40:30]

Continuing his thoughts, Andre Agassi also talked about how Steffi Graf would struggle with doubles as she was afraid of letting her partner down.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

