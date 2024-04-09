Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz endorses her father's sentiments on how hitting 'rock bottom' allowed him to take ownership of his life

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has endorsed her father's remarks on how hitting "rock bottom" was a transformative experience for him.

Agassi enjoyed a hugely successful tennis career, winning eight Grand Slam titles, clinching the men's singles gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, and attaining the World No. 1 ranking. With his stellar accomplishments, the American cemented his place as one of the greatest players in history. However, his journey wasn't free from challenges.

During his induction into the Hall of Fame in July 2011, Andre Agassi candidly opened up about hitting "rock bottom," sharing that the setback allowed him to reassess and take ownership of his life.

"Rock bottom’s an interesting place. I moved in and spent some time there. It’s actually not a bad place. It’s a place where you get to ask, ‘Who do I want to be? Am I ready to take ownership of my life?’" he said.

The American detailed what taking ownership meant for him as he worked his way back to the top of the rankings after plummeting to World No. 141. He emphasized that the setback allowed him to start over and discover his purpose.

"For me, ownership meant growing up, focusing everyday on being just one day better. Ownership meant not only embracing tennis but celebrating it. Ownership meant going back to the Challenger circuit, feeling honored to be my own ballboy. Feeling privileged to flip my own scorecard," Andre Agassi said.

"Ownership meant feeling grateful for being and having the chance to start over. Climbing out of that hole that I had dug for myself, that’s when I started choosing to believe that each of us have a plan for our life, a purpose to fulfill, a body of work to create, a reason to be," he added.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz recently took to social media and reshared the post featuring her father's remarks, signaling her endorsement of his empowering sentiments.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi addressed his wife Steffi Graf and their children Jaden and Jaz in his Hall of Fame induction speech

Andre Agassi

During his Hall of Fame induction speech, Andre Agassi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to tennis for bringing him together with his wife, Steffi Graf, and ultimately their two children, Jaden and Jaz.

"I look at my wife and my children who I live for, and I say, "thank you, tennis," he said. "So thank you, tennis, for my life. Thank you, tennis, for my wife. And thank you, tennis, for enabling me to find my life’s work."

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also addressed Jaden and Jaz and all the young listeners, urging them to take control of their future and achieve more than their parents had.

"In closing, to my son Jaden, my daughter Jaz, and every young person listening to my voice, the world that we’re leaving you is not the world we wish for you. You need to make that world, to go places we’ve never been, to succeed in ways we’ve never dreamed," he said.

Steffi Graf herself was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, with Andre Agassi delivering her introduction at the ceremony.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Does Andre Agassi rank among the top 5 greatest men's players in tennis history? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion