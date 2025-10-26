Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys scenic poolside outing with her new 'partner in crime'

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, recently shared an adorable moment with her new puppy on social media. She called the pup her new 'partner in crime' in one of her latest updates.

Agassi and Graf got into a relationship in 1999 and got married in 2001. In the same year, the duo welcomed their first child, Jaden, into their family, and after almost two years, their second child, Jaz, was born. Along with this small family of four, they have also always extended their family with pets, and most recently, they welcomed a cocker spaniel, Copper, as the latest member of the family.

Agassi's daughter, Jaz, gave a glimpse of enjoying pool time with him on her Instagram story, posting a video where the pup was seen having fun in the water. Here is the snippet of it:

Jaz Agassi's Instagarm story

Not long ago, Jaz introduced Cooper as her 'partner in crime' on her Instagram story. She posted an adorable selfie with him and penned a caption that read:

"My new partner in crime❤️"

In 2024, the Agassi family lost their pet dog, Blue, and earlier this year, Jaz became emotional thinking about him. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a memory with him, posting a video of him with a note that read:

"Almost a year without you feels like a lifetime."

When Andre Agassi opened up about breaking the 'cycle of dysfunction' with his kids

Andre Agassi once sat for a conversation with The Telegraph in 2018, where he made his feelings known about his kids, Jaden and Jaz, pursuing tennis as their careers. He revealed the reason for not wanting his kids to pursue the sport.

"Well, I do not wish my kids had taken up tennis. It’s too late to ask what I wish because they’re older; they’re 16 and 14," Andre Agassi said.

"My goal: We all try to break the cycle of dysfunction in our childhood. And I’ve done my best to do that in areas that I feel that I was denied, and I try to be the person that my father was to me in areas of offering strength. But you do a lot more learning as a parent than you do teaching, and I am always trying to learn," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, recently shared a sweet message for them on their 24th wedding anniversary.

