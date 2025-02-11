Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz turns emotional as she remembers late family dog

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, recently mourned over the loss of her pet dog, Blue. She used to share frequent updates of her pet, showcasing her bond with him.

Agassi and Graf started dating each other in 1999 and tied the knot in 2001. In the same year, they welcomed their first child, Jaden, into their family. After two years, in 2003, they had a second child, their daughter, Jaz. The tennis couple, along with their love for the sport, were also known for the love and soft corner they had for pets. Similarly, their daughter also picked up this trait and was usually seen spending time with her pet dog, Blue.

Unfortunately, she lost him in 2024 and recently shared a story on Instagram in his memory. She shared an adorable video of him and added a sad note that read:

"Almost a year without you feels like a lifetime."

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

This wasn't the first time that Jaz shared a story about missing him. After she moved out from her family home, she opened up about missing her dog's company by sharing a picture of Blue and their cat, Sweetie, on her Instagram story.

"I miss you so, so much," wrote Jaz.

Agassi had also always treated his pets as his family members and shared adorable birthday posts for his dog on social media almost every year.

Andre Agassi once opened up about connecting with his wife, Steffi Graf

In an interview with Freundin in 2006, Andre Agassi spoke about his relationship with his wife, Steffi Graf. He revealed that from the very first moment, he knew that there was something special between them. Along with him, Graf also reflected on her side of the story about their relationship.

"I knew it from the first moment. It was immediately magic between us -- and it still is today," Andre Agassi said.

Replying to this, Graf revealed that it took her a little more time as compared to him to realise the special bond they shared. Emphasising her reserved nature, she said:

"I already know you're a fast mover... (she sais jokingly) Since I am somewhat more reserved, it took somewhat longer with me," Graf said.

Agreeing to what she said, Agassi nodded his head and said:

"Yes, only ten years!"

Steffi further credited Andre Agassi for making her realise the connection between them. She revealed that he was a great support when she decided to retire from the sport in 1999.

"No, that isn't true at all. Very quickly, it was also clear to me that something unique and totally special is with us. It just always depends on where you are in your life, whether you are ready for a relationship. I was at the end of my career in the summer of 1999. And at the time Andre really helped me find my way in my new phase of life," Graf said.

Andre Agassi never shies away from appreciating his wife and admitting that he has learnt a lot from her. In one of the interviews, he also confessed that she taught him to be patient and take decisions accordingly in life.

