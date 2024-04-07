Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares hilarious glimpse of pet dog Blue taking over her camera

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, recently shared a hilarious video featuring her pet dog, Blue, who took over her camera.

Agassi and Graf got married in 2001 in Las Vegas, and they are parents to two children. Their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, was born on October 26, 2001, followed by their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, who was born on October 3, 2003.

Following in his parents' footsteps, Jaden, 22, has pursued a career in sports. He currently serves as a pitcher for the University of Southern California baseball team — the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Jaz, 20, prefers to maintain a low profile on social media. She tries to stay out of the spotlight and seemingly keeps her personal life private. However, she occasionally shares glimpses of her life, particularly her close bond with her pets on social media. The Agassis have adopted a cat named Sweetie and have an eight-year-old Great Dane named Blue.

Recently, Jaz took to social media to share a hilarious video of Blue looking down on her phone. Since the camera in the phone was switched on, the Great Dane, unbeknownst to him, shot an extremely funny video of him looking at the camera.

Screengrab of Jaz Elle Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi on a young Jaden and Jaz becoming aware of his and Steffi Graf's fame: "They start to put together why it's a big deal"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf pictured together in 2015

Last month, during an interview with PEOPLE, Andre Agassi discussed how his children, Jaden and Jaz, struggled to comprehend the extent of his and his wife Steffi Graf's fame when they were younger.

Agassi shared that Jaden and Jaz would often question why strangers would approach their parents unexpectedly. The former World No. 1 revealed that, over time, the children began to understand the reasons behind these interactions.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi also emphasized that he and Steffi Graf have made a conscious effort to raise their children away from the spotlight as they wanted to maintain a healthy balance between their fame and their children's upbringing.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process,” he added.

