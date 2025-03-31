Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares her mother's post about sharing tennis wisdom with kids at Huzhou sports school

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, recently reacted to her mother imparting tennis wisdom to young aspirants. Jaz shared a clip of Graf guiding a child through a forehand lesson at Huzhou Sports School in China.

Ad

Jaz has been frequently sharing highlights from her life lately. A few days ago, the 21-year-old attended an MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves and shared a picture from the jam-packed Petco Park stadium on Instagram. However, she gives a brief glimpse of those moments online.

The legendary tennis couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi visited Huzhou sports school in China, with Graf sharing moments from the outing on Instagram. A clip showed Graff advising a child to stay lower while hitting a forehand.

Ad

Trending

"Getting inspired by the new generation, thanks to Huzhou sports school," she wrote.

Watch the post below:

Ad

Graf and Agassi's daughter, Jaz, later shared the clip on her Instagram story. Have a look at her story below:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)

The couple achieved immense success in their respective careers. While the American won eight Major titles, Graff claimed an impressive 22 titles, the second most in the open era. First being Serena Williams with 23 titles to her name.

Ad

The two married in 2001 and welcomed their first child, Jaden, later that year. Their daughter, Jaz, was born in 2003.

When Andre Agassi revealed how his children Jaden and Jaz came to understand their parents' fame

Andre Agassi at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to People last year, Andre Agassi disclosed that his son, Jaden, and daughter, Jaz, were initially puzzled by their parents' fame. However, they understood overtime why their parents gained attention.

Ad

"So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal,” he said.

Ad

The 54-year-old further explained that as his children grew older, they saw beyond the illusion of fame and realized that it wasn't as extraordinary as it seems.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," he added.

Despite their parents' immense success in tennis, Jaden and Jaz chose different career paths. Jaz is a professional dancer and horseback rider, while Jaden developed a passion for baseball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi