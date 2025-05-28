Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares post celebrating Gael Monfils' incredible comeback win at French Open

Gael Monfils turned back the clock in fine fashion at the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (May 27), coming from two sets to love down to defeat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the first round. The Frenchman's display was so awe-inspiring that he earned a shoutout from Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz.

After a good start to his 2025 season, Monfils struggled with a listless clay season, dropping three of his five matches before arriving in Paris. However, that didn't deter the 38-year-old from pulling out all the stops in his first-round encounter against World No. 90 Dellien on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 31-year-old Bolivian began their first-ever meeting at the French Open by taking the first two sets. The World No. 42 quickly fought back in the third set, nabbing it by a commanding scoreline of 6-1. Monfils then broke early in the fourth set but failed to serve it out at 5-3 up, before ultimately requiring a tiebreaker to push the match into a deciding set.

From that point onwards, it was one-way traffic, as Gael Monfils broke Hugo Dellien twice in the final set to eventually come through 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-1 in a late-night thriller. The Frenchman's resilience elicited a reaction from none other than Jaz Elle Agassi, who doesn't comment much on ATP Tour tennis apart from her eight-time Major-winning father's exploits.

Jaz, born in October 2003, is a trained dancer who also excels at horse riding. Unlike her parents and elder brother Jaden, who previously played baseball for the USC Trojans, she has yet to devote herself to sports.

Gael Monfils completes only his third career win at Majors from two sets to love down

Gael Monfils hits a forehand during French Open 1R win | Image Source: Getty

With his first-round victory at the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, Gael Monfils has now won three matches from a two-set deficit in his career. The Frenchman, who is known for his never-say-die spirit, previously came from two sets to love down at the 2011 and 2025 editions of the Australian Open against Thiemo De Bakker and Lucas Pouille, respectively.

More importantly, the former World No. 6 has won 12 five-set battles at Roland Garros, with his most recent win on the famed terre battue. Overall, he has a 21-19 win/loss record in five-set matches, which translates into a 52.5% winning rate.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

