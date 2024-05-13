"To my super hero" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends heartfelt Mother's Day message to German with adorable childhood picture

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle sent a heartfelt message to her mother on Mother's Day. The message also featured an adorable picture featuring Graf posing with Jaz Elle when the latter was a child.

Jaz Elle, born on October 3, 2003, is Agassi and Graf's second child. The tennis power couple welcomed their first child and Jaz's elder sibling, Jaden Gil, in October 2001, a few days after tying the knot at a private wedding ceremony that took place at the couple's residence in Las Vegas.

While Jaden Gil is currently an active college baseball player, a pitcher for the University of Southern California Trojans, Jaz Elle is a young woman of many talents. The 20-year-old founded a clothing line of her own, Jaz Wear, which specializes in women's apparel. She has also tried her hand at dancing, horse riding, golfing, and fashion.

Recently, on Sunday, May 12, Jaz Elle sent an endearing Mother's Day message to Graf via social media. The 20-year-old's post featured an adorable picture from her childhood, in which Graf, sporting a blue shirt, can be seen smiling as baby Jaz Elle wears a rather worried expression. The post also featured a caption.

"Mommas day to my super hero," Jaz Elle wrote in an Instagram post, followed by a red heart emoji.

Jaz Elle's heartwarming Mother's Day message for Steffi Graf on Instagram

Jaz Elle also expressed her admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam singles winner via a comment on a separate post. The 20-year-old wrote:

"Superwoman!!"

Jaz Elle's comment on Instagram expressing her admiration for mother Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently revisited a childhood memory on her father's 54th birthday

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi (R) attend Sphere Opening Night in 2023

Agassi, one of American tennis' all-time greats, turned 54 on Monday, April 29. To mark the occasion, Jaz Elle shared a picture on social media that featured the former ATP World No. 1 helping her ride a skateboard when she was just a child. The 20-year-old captioned the Instagram post:

"Love you more than life itself," followed by a red heart emoji.

The eight-time Major champion later reshared Jaz Elle's post alongside a bigger red heart emoji. Earlier in April, Agassi had shared a picture of his wife Graf on a skateboard, as she made her way down the street all smiles.

