Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, has commemorated her father's birthday in heartwarming fashion.

Agassi enjoyed a remarkably successful tennis career that lasted two decades, winning eight Grand Slam titles, attaining the World No. 1 ranking and becoming the only man to complete the career Super Slam - winning all four Majors, the Olympic gold medal and the year-end championships.

The American married fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf on October 22, 2001, in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas residence. They welcomed their first child, son Jaden, that same year, followed by their daughter Jaz in 2003.

On April 29, the eight-time Grand Slam champion celebrated his 54th birthday, receiving warm wishes from his family and friends on social media. His daughter Jaz also extended her best wishes to her father in a heartfelt message.

She shared an adorable childhood picture of the former World No. 1 helping her ride a skateboard and expressed her profound love for him.

"Love you more than life itself ❤️," Jaz posted on her Instagram story

Andre Agassi reshared his daughter's post, signaling his appreciation with a heart emoji.

Andre Agassi and Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Interestingly, it appears that skateboarding runs in the family, as Agassi recently shared a charming glimpse of Steffi Graf joyfully riding a skateboard down the street.

"❤️," he captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi opens up about his children's understanding of his and Steffi Graf's level of fame

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

In an interview with People magazine earlier this year, Andre Agassi shed light on his son Jaden and daughter Jaz's gradual understanding of his and Steffi Graf's level of fame.

Given Agassi and Graf's exceptional achievements in tennis, it's unsurprising that they were regularly approached by fans while going about their daily lives.

However, the eight-time Grand Slam champion revealed that their children were initially perplexed by these fan interactions, viewing him and Graf simply as their parents rather than world-renowned athletes.

"Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?'" Andre Agassi said.

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," he added.

The former World No. 1 also emphasized that, despite the allure of fame, their children had come to realize its complexities and achieved a "healthy balance" in dealing with it.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," he said.

