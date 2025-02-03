Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows anticipation for UNLV’s men's tennis team's showdown with USC by sharing post

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz has once again shown her unwavering support for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) men’s tennis team as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown against the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans. Jaz expressed her excitement for the upcoming matchup, highlighting her growing passion for the sport.

Jaz Agassi has carved out her space in dance, fashion, and fitness training, whereas her older brother Jaden is focused on becoming a professional baseball player. Despite this, she has maintained a strong interest in tennis, frequently cheering on UNLV’s men’s team throughout their early-season campaign.

The Rebels have been in stellar form, opening their season with an impressive 6-1 victory over Creighton University. They continued their dominance with another commanding 6-1 win over UC Riverside, followed by a hard-fought 4-3 triumph over Weber State and a 4-2 victory over New Mexico State.

Jaz was thrilled to witness the Rebels’ undefeated run, supporting them from the sidelines as they built momentum in their opening matches. With four consecutive wins, UNLV faced a significant test against USC’s men’s tennis team. The highly anticipated showdown took place at the David X. Marks Tennis Stadium on the USC campus in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.

Jaz Agassi shared the news of the Rebels-Trojans clash on her Instagram story, fueling excitement among fans.

Checkout Jaz Agassi's Instagram story here:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz's Instagram stories/@jazagassi

The Trojans won 5-2 against UNLV.

When Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf discussed not introducing their children Jaden and Jaz to the sport

In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf deliberately chose not to steer their children, Jaden and Jaz, toward tennis. In a 2011 Fox Sports interview, Agassi called the sport "weird" and "lonely," highlighting how uncommon it is for second-generation players to reach the top.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Andre Agassi said. "It's lonely ... no one to talk to, no one to pass the ball to."

Steffi Graf shared that while Jaz dabbled in tennis, Jaden explored various sports before choosing baseball. The German tennis icon also mentioned that both of their children had developed a passion for arts and music.

