Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows newfound love for tennis days after father's inspiring Laver Cup win as Team World captain

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz recently showed off her aptitude for tennis, leaving the tennis community in delight as she took to an indoor hardcourt. The 21-year-old's surprise could perhaps be attributed to her father's successful debut at the Laver Cup last weekend.

Over the last few years, Agassi's popularity as an all-time great has grown steadily. The American's tell-all autobiography "Open" gave fans a deep insight into how much of a talented yet flawed person he was in his youth. After struggling to truly dial into tennis in the 1990s, the eight-time Major winner really came into his own in the 2000s, both on and off the court.

While Andre Agassi secured five of his eight Major triumphs in the above decade, he also settled down with 23-time Major winner Steffi Graf in 2001. The couple eventually conceived two children - Jaden (23) and Jaz (21). Knowing full well how good their parents were at sports, it is best not to undermine the Agassi-Graf progeny's athletic ability.

Jaz, Andre Agassi's 21-year-old daughter, went one step ahead in proving the above point as she showed off her two-handed backhand to her Instagram followers earlier on Saturday (September 27) via stories.

Via Jaz Agassi Instagram stories

For what it's worth, she was probably motivated to brush up on her tennis skills after watching Andre Agassi captain Team World to its third-ever Laver Cup title in San Francisco last week. The defending champions, who had top 3 players Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in their ranks, couldn't hold a candle to their rivals as they succumbed to a 9-15 defeat on Day 3.

In the process, Agassi did what seven-time captain John McEnroe couldn't do - guide Team World to triumph on his Laver Cup debut. Coincidentally, Jaz was in attendance at the Chase Center last weekend to watch the three-day competition with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and boyfriend Parker Aquino went on a Europe trip earlier this week

For those unaware, Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz began dating former high school athlete Parker Aquino earlier this year. The 25-year-old completed a course in Business Management from the University of Nevada after his stint with the College of South Nevada as their right-handed pitcher ended.

Currently, Aquino works at hybrid entertainment management company Milk & Honey, which was established in 2014. Earlier this week, Jaz and her boyfriend both were able to set some time aside from their busy schedules to visit the Heidelberg Castle in Heidelberg, Germany, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, if their respective social media updates were anything to go by.

