Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden has the 'best time' with girlfriend Catherine as they celebrate Taylor Fritz's 'movie'-esque win at Laver Cup

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden celebrated Team World's triumph over Team Europe with girlfriend Catherine at the 2025 Laver Cup. The couple was in the stands in support of the 8-time Grand Slam champion as captain of Team World at the 3-day exhibition event, which concluded on Sunday, September 21. The couple was particularly impressed with Taylor Fritz's performance that eventually sealed the team's 15-9 victory over Team Europe.

Ad

Catherine shared a picture of herself with Jaden on her Instagram story. The couple could be seen embracing each other and smiling into the camera with the event's signature black court in the background.

"The best time @lavercup @jadenagassi," she captioned the picture.

Screengrab from Catherine Holt's Instagram @catherinemholt

Taylor Fritz defeated Carlos Alcaraz on the first day and later backed it with a win over Alexander Zverev in the final match of the exhibition event, earning 5 of Team World's 15 total points. Jaden Agassi re-shared a short clip of Fritz hitting the winning shot, turning around with a straight face towards his teammates and dropping his racket before his teammates mobbed him in celebration.

Ad

Trending

"Movie," Jaden Agassi captioned the clip to describe Team World's winning moment.

Screengrab from Jaden Agassi's Instagram @jadenagassi

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz was also present at the event to cheer for her father.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz celebrates her father-led Team World's Laver Cup triumph

Jaz Agassi shared a picture from the trophy ceremony on Instagram. The picture showed the winning team lined up on the confetti-covered court and the stadium lit up with the team's bright red lights. She expressed her confidence in her father's leadership by captioning the picture:

Ad

"It was always Team World."

Screengrab from Jaz Agassi's Instagram @jazagassi

Agassi took the mantle as captain from John McEnroe, who led the team to its previous two victories (2022 and 2023). He was pumped at winning in his first stint as captain at the Laver Cup.

Ad

"One thing I can absolutely tell you is I have a bottled-up competitiveness and channel that I used to just keep inside and direct at one person, and now I have Ferraris and machines like this on the court and, you know, I have to do something... I’m darn sure you’re gonna try. So all that energy has to come out somewhere,” he told the Tennis Channel

The players will next head to Tokyo for the 2025 Japan Open scheduled from September 24 to 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi