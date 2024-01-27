Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf's son Jaden hilariously reacts to American donning a mullet wig in latest ad in honor of his iconic hairstyle

Andre Agassi’s son Jaden hilariously reacted to the American legend’s latest advertisement involving the tennis legend donning a wig.

Agassi was recently in Melbourne to attend a few of the initial matches at the ongoing Australian Open 2024. During his visit, the four-time champion Down Under alongside Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ashleigh Barty, unveiled the men’s and women’s trophies for the tournament this year.

The American also did press interviews and filmed a few commercials for tech company Uber while in the country. In one of the advertisements posted on social media, Agassi hilariously donned a mullet wig in honor of the iconic hairstyle from his competitive days.

Agassi had earlier reminisced about his on-court mullet look in another video online.

“No question, I had the best mullet. You know how many mullets I see here now? They're not even close. I went to the barber one day and I was like ‘Give me a mohawk’ so it started as a Mohawk," the eight-time Grand Slam champion said.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s 22-year-old son Jaden Agassi was amused by his father's wig look and shared his reaction in the comments of Agassi's Instagram post featuring the ad.

"I wouldn't take hair right now if you gave it to me" – Andre Agassi once opened up about how he came to accept his hair loss

Andre Agassi was vocal about his struggle with hair loss. In his autobiography, “Open,” the American shared that he initially found it hard to come to terms with issue and even began wearing a hair piece on court. He also revealed how he opened up about the struggle to his ex-wife, Hollywood actress Brooke Shields.

In a 2014 interview for “The Cut,” the former tennis player said that Shields gave him the confidence to get rid of the wig.

"I lived with a hairpiece for a long time and then eventually, just got exhausted with the preoccupation with all of it. At the time, my soon-to-be wife told me to get rid of it and cut it off. When a supermodel tells you you are still good-looking with it gone, it gives you the confidence," Andre Agassi said.

The American added that he wouldn’t be opting for a hair piece again, given the hassle.

"I wouldn’t take hair right now if you gave it to me. It seems like a lot of time that you can use doing other things. The thought of spending 15 minutes on my hair right now seems like 15 minutes I’m not doing something else. It’s a relief,” he added.

