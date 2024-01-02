Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf’s son Jaden rings in the new year with girlfriend Catherine Holt as she looks forward to spending 2024 with him

Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently reacted to his girlfriend Catherine Holt's adorable New Year's wish.

Jaden is no stranger to the spotlight. He was born into a family of sports royalty, as his parents are two of the most accomplished and famous tennis players of all time. Agassi and Graf have won a combined 30 Grand Slam titles, four Olympic medals, and countless accolades. They have been married since 2001 and have two children.

But Jaden did not follow his parent’s footsteps on the tennis court. Instead, he chose a different sport: baseball. He has been a pitcher for the USC Trojans since 2018. Catherine Holt is also a student at USC.

The two have been dating for over a year and sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. The couple recently celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship in September this year.

On Monday, January 1, Holt posted a picture of her and Jaden embracing each other on her Instagram story.

"Here’s to 2024 with you," Holt wrote.

Jaden reshared Holt's story on his Instagram account and reacted with two heart emojis:

"💗💗"

The couple recently posted several images from their magical trip to Disneyland. In the photos, they can be seen walking hand in hand, immersing themselves in the delightful Christmas-themed celebrations. Both donned coordinated Disneyland sweatshirts for the occasion, with Holt enhancing her outfit with the iconic Mickey Mouse ears headband.

"Twins forever ❤️," Jaden wrote on his Instagram story.

Holt then reshared Jaden's post on her own Instagram account.

Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf also shared glimpse of their New Year celebrations

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf gave their fans a sneak peek into their New Year party as they celebrated the beginning of 2024.

The pair will be teaming up for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. They will face the formidable pair of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in an epic showdown on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Agassi shared a picture of him and Graf hugging each other in front of a beautiful landscape on his social media account.

"With Love ❤️ 2024," Andre Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

